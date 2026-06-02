Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on June 2, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)







This past week the ECHL announced the expansion team in Augusta, Georgia, will be known as the Augusta Lynx; two Major League Soccer teams fired their head coaches; and Major League Volleyball awarded an expansion team to Los Angeles.

Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Gainbridge Super League, Major Arena Soccer League, Major League Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, South Atlantic League, and International League.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The ECHL's 32nd Member team, the Augusta Lynx, revealed its name and logo at a special event held at the Convention Center at Augusta Marriott. The Augusta Lynx identity was developed with extensive community input, including fan submissions received during a public naming process. The logo was designed by The Barn Creative and reflects elements intended to represent the Augusta market and region. The Augusta Lynx are owned by Founder and Chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation, 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, and former National Football League quarterback, Tim Tebow, along with David Hodges, Family Office Principal, Managing Director of Private Equity, Chairman of 925 Partners, and Co-Owner of the Tahoe Knight Monsters. The team will be managed and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment. "We're so excited to bring this team to Augusta and introduce something truly special for our fans," said Augusta Lynx co-owner Tim Tebow. "Our hope is to create an experience that brings families together, builds lasting memories, and reflects the heart of this community." "Being part of this new chapter in Augusta is incredibly meaningful to us," said co-owner David Hodges. "We're committed to investing in this community and building something that goes beyond the game."

Augusta's new pro hockey team revives Lynx name 18 years after departure. Hundreds of fans crowded into the convention center to see the name and logo of Augusta's new hockey team, which will revive the Lynx brand.

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that Head Coach David Warsofsky will not return as Head Coach of the Stingrays for the 2026-27 season. "During our end of the season meeting yesterday, David communicated to me that he really enjoyed coaching the Stingrays this past season," Stingrays President Rob Concannon said. "But, at this time, he wanted to explore other types of opportunities in hockey development. We appreciate David's hard work over the past season and wish him nothing but the best."

The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has agreed to the third-year option to affiliate with the NHL's New Jersey Devils and the AHL's Utica Comets through the 2026-27 season. "We're thrilled to continue our affiliation with the Utica Comets and New Jersey Devils through the 2026-27 season," said Jeff Mead, President of the Adirondack Thunder. "The proximity between Glens Falls and Utica has been a tremendous asset for both organizations, allowing for seamless player movement and strong communication between our coaching and hockey operations staffs. Over the past several seasons, we've built an outstanding working relationship with the Comets and Devils organizations, and we're excited to continue growing that partnership together." This past season, the Thunder made the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the seventh time in 11 years and set an attendance record with 20 sellouts, along with the highest average attendance of 4,539 in team history. The Thunder also helped donate a record $319,477 back locally and did 300 events throughout the community. This past season, seven players appeared in over 300 combined regular-season games with both the Utica Comets and Adirondack Thunder.

SPHL

The SPHL on Saturday announced that the Pee Dee IceCats, based in Florence, SC, have been conditionally approved for membership for the upcoming 2026-27 season, pending completion of the league's application process.

The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, named Garrett Rutledge director of hockey operations and the ninth head coach in team history. "Garrett has a reputation as a winner, and we're excited to see what he brings to the Marksmen organization," said Marksmen Owner and CEO Chuck Norris. "He's has proven over the course of his career that he's a culture driver, and success has followed him wherever he's gone, whether that's in professional or junior hockey." Rutledge, 45, from Petrolia, Ontario, was the head coach of the Athens Rock Lobsters last season in the FPHL, where he led the team to a Continental Division title with a record of 44-11-1. He was also previously the head coach and director of hockey operations for the FPHL's Twin City (formerly Carolina) Thunderbirds from 2021-2023, where the team made the playoffs in both seasons with Rutledge at the helm, including a trip to the Commissioner's Cup Finals in 2023 and boasted a record of 71-38-9 during his tenure. He was named the FPHL's Coach of the Year at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

The Athens Rock Lobsters have officially announced the hiring of Scott Burt as the organization's new General Manager and Head Coach ahead of the team's highly anticipated transition into the SPHL for the 2026-27 season. The announcement marks another major milestone for the rapidly growing organization as the Rock Lobsters prepare for the third installment of hockey in Athens and usher in a new era of professional hockey at Akins Ford Arena. Burt arrives in Athens with an extensive background in professional hockey operations and coaching leadership, bringing experience from multiple organizations throughout the ECHL, including time with the Idaho Steelheads, Rapid City Rush, and most recently the Greensboro Gargoyles during their inaugural season. "Scott Burt represents exactly the type of leadership, experience, and culture we wanted to bring into this next chapter of Athens Rock Lobsters hockey," said President Scott Hull. "As we make the leap into the SPHL, it was incredibly important for us to identify someone who understands both the hockey side and the importance of building a winning environment for our players, fans, and community. Scott's track record speaks for itself, and we're excited to welcome him to Athens."

Professional Women's Hockey League

The city of Montreal took to the streets to celebrate as the Victoire won the PWHL's coveted Walter Cup. Laurence Brisson Dubreuil reports.

PWHL Detroit announced that Josh Sciba has been named the team's first Head Coach ahead of its inaugural 2026-27 season in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). Sciba is a native of Westland, MI, and joins his hometown team after serving two seasons as an assistant coach for the PWHL's New York Sirens and brings more than 15 years of coaching experience to the role. "Josh is a highly respected coach with a knowledge of the game and experience at all levels of women's hockey that set him apart, and his passion for teaching and individual character are qualities I value in a leader," said Manon Rhéaume, PWHL Detroit General Manager. "Hockeytown is in his blood, and this is an opportunity I know he is eager to embrace with an understanding of what it means to represent this city and be part of its legacy." Beyond the PWHL, Sciba served as an assistant coach for the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women's Hockey Team that won gold in Milan this past February. He has held the same role with the U.S. Women's National Team since 2022, helping guide the program to two IIHF Women's World Championship gold medals in 2023 and 2025, as well as silver medals in 2022 and 2024.

PWHL Hamilton announced the appointment of Kris Sparre to the position of Head Coach ahead of the expansion team's inaugural season in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL). A finalist for the 2026 PWHL Coach of the Year award, Sparre joins PWHL Hamilton after spending the 2025-26 season with the Boston Fleet, where he engineered the biggest year-over-year improvement in league history. "I'm thrilled to have Kris as the first Head Coach in PWHL Hamilton history, bringing a combination of hockey knowledge, leadership, and player development expertise that make him an ideal fit," said Meghan Duggan, PWHL Hamilton General Manager. "I wanted someone who aligns with my core values and can establish a culture and standard that players will want to be a part of, as we forge the foundation and shape the identity of PWHL Hamilton. I believe Kris is the right person to help lead this, with a strong understanding of what it takes to build an environment where players can thrive individually while competing as a team." A native of nearby Mississauga, ON, Sparre's first season as a PWHL head coach saw the Fleet compile a record of 16-5-4-5, good for the second-best mark in the league, and a six-win improvement over the 2024-25 season. The Fleet registered a single-season league-record-tying 62 points, representing a league-record 18-point improvement from the 2024-25 campaign. After missing the playoffs in the prior season, Boston became the fastest team in league history to clinch a playoff berth in 2025-26, needing just 24 games to accomplish the feat.

The PWHL is bringing a new women's pro hockey franchise to Las Vegas this fall. GM Dominique Didia says the market is a natural fit.

Manon Rheaume is carrying over her trailblazing women's hockey career into a front office role in being hired as the general manager of the PWHL's expansion team in Detroit.

American Hockey League

The New York Islanders announced that Jay McKee has been named Head Coach of the Hamilton Hammers, the Islanders new American Hockey League affiliate. McKee, 48, takes over as the first Head Coach in Hamilton's history. He has spent the past three years as Head Coach of the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League. Last season, McKee led the Brantford to the best record in the OHL (48-10-8-2). McKee has been with the Bulldogs' organization for the past five seasons, posting an overall record of 213-91-36. He coached the club to a single-season best record of 51-12-5 in 2021-22, winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL Champion, and making it to the Memorial Cup Championship. Prior to his time in with the Bulldogs organization, McKee spent four seasons (2016-17 through 2019-20) as Head Coach of the Kitchener Rangers and the 2015-16 season as Associate Coach in Kitchener.

Ontario Hockey League

The Kitchener Rangers secured the third Memorial Cup title in franchise history after a 6-2 win over the Everett Silvertips in Kelowna, B.C., Sunday night. Luke Ellinas (OTT), Dylan Edwards, Jared Woolley (LA), Jack Pridham (CHI), Sam O'Reilly (TB) and Christian Humphrey's (COL) scored for Kitchener while Christian Kirsch (SJ) made 30 saves. Matias Vanhanen and Carter Bear (DET) found the back of the net for the Silvertips as Anders Miller stopped 27 shots. O'Reilly was the recipient of the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as tournament MVP after he recorded three goals and eight points in only four games. In the process, he became just the fourth player in CHL history to win regular season and playoff MVP in their respective member league and then collect the same award at the Memorial Cup.

Here are the highlights

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Philadelphia Union announced that Jon Scheer has been named Sporting Director. The club also announced they have parted ways with Head Coach Bradley Carnell. Jon Scheer Named Sporting Director. Scheer will oversee all sporting operations for the club, including player recruitment, roster management, scouting, and technical strategy, while helping guide the Union's long-term competitive vision across all levels of the organization.

"Jon has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, a deep understanding of our club philosophy, and a clear vision for the future of the Philadelphia Union," said Jay Sugarman, Philadelphia Union Principal Owner. "As we enter a new chapter for the organization, we are confident in Jon's ability to lead our sporting operations and get us back on track with a culture centered around development, ambition, and sustained success." Bradley Carnell Departs as Head Coach; Ryan Richter to Assume Role of Interim Head Coach With Carnell's departure, Philadelphia Union will begin a global search for the club's next head coach immediately. Philadelphia Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter will act as interim head coach.

The Philadelphia Union fired head coach Bradley Carnell amid a disappointing start to the season. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has the details from the Live Center.

The Portland Timbers have mutually parted ways with Head Coach Phil Neville. The search for a new head coach is underway. "In my nearly two decades of owning and operating the Portland Timbers, there are very few people I have enjoyed working with more than Phil Neville," said Timbers owner Merritt Paulson. "Phil has outstanding leadership qualities and a boundless sense of positivity even in the face of adversity. I cannot thank Phil enough for his tireless dedication to this club and the Portland community, which he and his family truly embraced." Neville joined the club in November 2023 ahead of the 2024 MLS season and compiled a 27-31-24 record in his two-and-a-half seasons at the helm. The Timbers (4-8-2, 14 points) sit in 13th place in the Western Conference standings with 20 matches remaining in the 2026 campaign.

Gainbridge Super League

The Lexington Sporting Club women are the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Champions following its 3-1 victory over Carolina Ascent FC Saturday evening. The win capped off a historic season for the Gals in Green with the infamous double - the Players' Shield and championship trophy. Only one minute of stoppage was awarded following the first 45 minutes of play, and that was enough time to see Carolina strike first. Mia Corbin uncorked from outside the box to put the visitors on the board. It took nearly half an hour, but Lexington responded in the 72' minute. On a darting run down the right flank, Catherine Barry managed to drive a pass across the face of goal. The delivery connected with McKenzie Weinert, who calmly finished for her 11 th goal of the campaign.

Ninety minutes were not enough to separate the two sides, and when extra time kicked in, LSC ran away with the match. Regan Steigleder, who was named the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Final MVP, bagged the go-ahead score for Lexington - her first of the season - when a set-piece delivery found the center-back at the back post in the 90+6' minute. The dagger came just eight minutes later when a breakaway up the heart of the pitch resulted in Addie McCain converting a one-on-one chance vs. the Carolina keeper. The goal put her into double-digits for the season.

Here are the highlights

Canadian Premier League

Pacific FC announced the hiring of new Head Coach Terry Dunfield, a Vancouver-raised alum of the Canadian Men's National Team who will bring a wealth of playing, coaching and analytical experience to the Canadian Premier League's Vancouver Island-based club. The contract includes the 2026 and 2027 seasons, with an option for 2028. Dunfield, 44, will officially join the Tridents on July 5. "For the last decade, I've been working hard for this type of opportunity, and to be able to be a head coach in B.C. is huge," said Terry Dunfield, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "I think the timing is perfect and an opportunity to build on some incredible history at Pacific ."

Major Arena Soccer League

On a special TST edition of Pitchside with Panda, Amanda Filimon sits down with MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer and President of the Board Jeff Burum to talk about the state of the MASL and what to expect in the future

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

Major League Volleyball (MLV) has announced the launch of its Los Angeles franchise ahead of the team's inaugural 2027 season. The franchise is led by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, majority owner and founder of MLV LA and a minority stakeholder in the Los Angeles Lakers, alongside Ben Priest, who will serve as governor and managing partner. Priest has been one of the architects of MLV and previously served as the Governing Owner of the Omaha Supernovas before the launch of the MLV LA venture. Alisha Childress, a respected and rising star among volleyball coaches, will serve as the team's first head of competition and head coach. "This is about building more than a team; it is about building a lasting platform for the future of women's professional sports," said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. "Los Angeles gives us a unique opportunity to bring together elite competition, advanced technology, media innovation, and world-class infrastructure in a way that can redefine the future of professional volleyball. We believe this franchise can help elevate the sport onto the global stage while inspiring the next generation of athletes, fans, and communities." The organization will unveil the official team identity, branding, and inaugural creative campaign in the coming weeks.

Los Angeles is getting another professional women's volleyball team as Major League Volleyball announces a major expansion into the city for 2027.

All United Sports and Entertainment announced the appointment of Deitre Collins-Parker as Head Coach of the Major League Volleyball franchise set to take the court in Washington, D.C. for the 2027 professional volleyball season. With more than 330 career wins and multiple conference championships spanning a 25-year stretch as a collegiate head coach, Collins-Parker leads the competitive build of the first-ever professional women's volleyball team to compete in and for the Sports Capital. Collins-Parker stands out as one of the most decorated figures in the history of American volleyball. As a player, she earned All-American honors three times at the University of Hawaii, was twice named the Honda Broderick Cup winner as the nation's top collegiate volleyball player and became the first volleyball player to win the prestigious Honda Cup as the nation's top female collegiate athlete. She was a member of the USA National Team for seven years, serving as a starting middle blocker in the1988 Olympics, and later played professionally in Italy and France. "I am honored to serve as the first head coach of the new Major League Volleyball franchise in Washington, D.C. Already home to over a million youth volleyball players and a hotbed for some of the nation's most talented athletes, the region is ready to become a major force in professional volleyball," said Collins-Parker. "We are going to give this city a team it is proud to call its own, building a winning program from the ground up and establishing an identity to reflect the diversity, passion, and energy of this community."

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 5 of the 2026 season!

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League announced today that the playoff game between the Orlando Storm and DC Defenders on Sunday, June 7, will now be played in Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida after previously announcing plans to move the game to a neutral-site venue in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. ET and also air nationally on ABC. Finding a new venue for the game was necessary based upon the unavailability of Inter&Co Stadium due to prior commitments connected to hosting an international soccer match. The UFL conducted an extensive search and evaluation of viable options inclusive of UCF's Acrisure Bounce House stadium, Camping World Stadium, IMG Academy, Wide World of Sports, and had conversations with Daytona Stadium and many others throughout the year. All of which were either unavailable, under renovation, or unable to meet the operational, broadcast, and game-day requirements necessary to host a playoff event. "As we said from the beginning, our preference was always to keep this game as close to our Orlando fanbase as possible," said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. "When we announced Columbus, we did so to ensure we had a venue confirmed to be able to play the game after exhausting every viable option in the market to that point. Since then, a potential opportunity we had looked into further surfaced in Daytona Beach that warranted immediate onsite evaluation over the weekend. Once we determined the venue had the ability to work with the collective stakeholders on an expedited timeline, we felt it was important to pivot and bring this game back to Central Florida. We can't thank the collective partners enough for working with us on this solution."

Canadian Football League

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has signed a series of groundbreaking media agreements that will redefine how fans across Canada and around the world access and experience Canadian football, setting the stage for the league's next phase of growth. Headlined by a renewed commitment from majority partner Bell Media and the introduction of DAZN as a major new broadcast partner. Collectively, these domestic and global partnerships represent the largest media rights deal in league history. "These record-setting agreements mark a transformative moment for the CFL," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "They reflect the deep passion of our powerful fanbase and the accelerating momentum of our league. We are thrilled to be aligning ourselves with Bell Media, Canada's leading media entertainment company, DAZN, the world's leading sports entertainment platform, and YouTube, the world's largest video platform. Together, they will unlock new CFL audiences, deliver worldclass entertainment and put the CFL in prime position for its next era of growth."

National Arena League

The National Arena League (NAL) is proud to officially announce the Dallas Apex as the newest member of the league, marking the beginning of the NAL's next phase of expansion and continued national growth. Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, the Apex bring a leadership group deeply rooted in football, business, and community impact. The organization is led by the Wise family, a name widely respected throughout the football world for both athletic excellence and service beyond the game. Leading the football operations and vision of the franchise is former professional football player and longtime coach Deatrich Wise Sr., whose football background spans the NFL, CFL, Arena Football League, and decades of coaching experience. Wise Sr. enjoyed a successful professional career that included time with the Seattle Seahawks, BC Lions, and Tampa Bay Storm, where he earned All-Arena honors and won multiple ArenaBowl championships before transitioning into coaching at both the professional and collegiate levels. "The Dallas Apex represent exactly what we are looking for as we continue building the future of the National Arena League," said NAL Commissioner Brandon Ikard. "This is an ownership group that understands football, understands business, and most importantly understands community impact. The Wise family has built a culture centered around leadership, accountability, and service, and we believe the Apex will become an outstanding addition to the NAL both on and off the field."

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Watch highlights as A'ja Wilson, the reigning MVP, puts on a show in San Francisco against the Golden State Valkyries. Wilson finished with 28 PTS, 15 REB, 4 AST and 4 BLK in 34 minutes.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

Why Mark Cuban Thinks The CEBL Is The Next Big Thing - Full Courtside Interview. "Nothing but upside for the CEBL (Canada's Pro Basketball League)" said Mark Cuban as he soaked in his first Brampton Honey Badgers game courtside since being announced as part of the ownership group.

BASEBALL

South Atlantic League

The Greensboro Grasshoppers combined for a no-hitter in a 4-0 victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers.

Pirates No. 6 prospect Wyatt Sanford homers in three straight at-bats for High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers

International League

White Sox No. 2 prospect Braden Montgomery drills a grand slam for Triple-A Charlotte Knights, the first of his pro career







ECHL Stories from June 2, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.