SPHL Conditionally Approves Pee Dee for 2026-2027 Season

Published on May 30, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced that the Pee Dee IceCats, based in Florence, SC, have been conditionally approved for membership for the upcoming 2026-27 season, pending completion of the league's application process.

Additional details will be released upon finalization of the approval process.







SPHL Stories from May 30, 2026

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