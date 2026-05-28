Pacific FC Hires B.C.-Born Terry Dunfield as Head Coach

Published on May 28, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Victoria, BC - Pacific FC today announced the hiring of new Head Coach Terry Dunfield, a Vancouver-raised alum of the Canadian Men's National Team who will bring a wealth of playing, coaching and analytical experience to the Canadian Premier League's Vancouver Island-based club. The contract includes the 2026 and 2027 seasons, with an option for 2028.

Dunfield, 44, will officially join the Tridents on July 5.

"For the last decade, I've been working hard for this type of opportunity, and to be able to be a head coach in B.C. is huge," said Terry Dunfield, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "I think the timing is perfect and an opportunity to build on some incredible history at Pacific ."

Dunfield, is a recognizable figure in Canadian soccer. The former Canadian international with 14 caps to his name built a 17-year professional playing career that began in Manchester City's youth academy before taking him through the English Football League - with stints at Bury FC, Macclesfield Town, Shrewsbury Town, and Oldham Athletic - and later to Major League Soccer with Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Toronto FC.

In recent years, Dunfield has transitioned into coaching and the media. He served as a coach with Canada's U-20 men's national team and worked in the Toronto FC Academy. He is widely known to Canadian soccer fans as an analyst and colour commentator on TSN and OneSoccer.

"We are excited to have Terry join our club and provide new energy and direction," said Ross Marshall, Managing Director, Pacific FC. "We look forward to welcoming our fans to a new chapter of Pacific under his guidance following the excitement of the world's eyes on our sport next month."

Dunfield is currently with Canada's U-20 side in France and will later serve as a World Cup analyst for TSN before joining Pacific.

The team is currently being led by first assistant coach Yiannis Tsalatsidis who will continue serving as interim head coach through July 5 and will remain as part of Dunfield's staff.

Dunfield is Pacific FC's fourth head coach in the club's eight-year tenure with a roster that includes Michael Silberbauer (2019), Pa-Modou Kah (2020 - 2021), and James Merriman, (2022 - 2026).

Pacific FC takes on Atlético Ottawa at Starlight Stadium on Saturday, May 30 at 3 p.m. PT. Tickets are available.

Quick Facts - Terry Dunfield

Place of Birth: Vancouver, B.C.

Birthdate: February 20, 1982







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 28, 2026

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