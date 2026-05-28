A New Era: CFL Inks Landmark Media Agreements in Canada and Globally

Published on May 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO (May 28, 2026) - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has signed a series of groundbreaking media agreements that will redefine how fans across Canada and around the world access and experience Canadian football, setting the stage for the league's next phase of growth. Headlined by a renewed commitment from majority partner Bell Media and the introduction of DAZN as a major new broadcast partner. Collectively, these domestic and global partnerships represent the largest media rights deal in league history.

"These record-setting agreements mark a transformative moment for the CFL," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "They reflect the deep passion of our powerful fanbase and the accelerating momentum of our league. We are thrilled to be aligning ourselves with Bell Media, Canada's leading media entertainment company, DAZN, the world's leading sports entertainment platform, and YouTube, the world's largest video platform. Together, they will unlock new CFL audiences, deliver worldclass entertainment and put the CFL in prime position for its next era of growth."

BELL MEDIA | CFL MEDIA RIGHTS PARTNER (CANADA)

TSN to broadcast 60 regular season games, six playoff games and the Grey Cup

Extension of longstanding rights for Thursday Night Football and Friday Night Football, created by the CFL and TSN in 2015 and 1997, respectively

Grey Cup simulcast on CTV and Crave, expanding the CFL's reach through Canada's most-watched conventional television network and the largest Canadian-owned streamer

RDS returns as the exclusive French broadcaster, airing all Montreal Alouettes games, all playoff games and the Grey Cup

The CFL and Bell Media will extend a longstanding strategic collaboration that began with games airing on TSN in 1986 and on RDS in 1989. Over four decades, TSN has evolved and elevated the league's broadcast coverage with the partnership growing to include signature events, countless features, award-winning programming and the most-watched annual single-day sporting event in Canada - the Grey Cup.

In 2027, TSN will broadcast up to three regular-season CFL games per week for a total of 60 games, including the iconic Friday Night Football, which first launched in 1997, and Thursday Night Football, which has become a standout night on the summer schedule since it began in 2015. In addition, TSN is home to six of the eight playoff games as part of the newly announced postseason format and the Grey Cup. Expanding reach to the largest possible national audience, TSN, CTV and Crave will simulcast the Grey Cup and select games.

RDS will continue to serve French-language audiences by broadcasting the full slate of Montreal Alouettes games, 25 marquee matchups throughout the regular season, all playoff games and the Grey Cup.

TSN and RDS continue to provide extensive coverage of the league across all platforms, backed by an industry-leading roster of reporters, analysts and insiders.

DAZN | CFL MEDIA RIGHTS PARTNER (CANADA AND INTERNATIONAL)

DAZN to introduce a consistent day and time window with primetime Saturday Night Football (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT) available exclusively each week of the regular season

Saturday night playoff game in each of the first two rounds will be featured at 7 p.m. ET only on DAZN

DAZN to become the official global broadcaster of all CFL games- outside of Canada and the United States- including the full regular season, all eight playoff games and the Grey Cup

DAZN, the world's leading sports entertainment platform, will further expand its gridiron football portfolio as a new CFL partner, delivering broad access across devices so fans can watch anytime, anywhere.

DAZN Canada will exclusively feature Saturday Night Football weekly at 7 p.m. ET throughout the regular season, extending into the first two playoff rounds as teams compete for Grey Cup contention.

A new team of analysts, play by play announcers, commentators and sideline reporters will be assembled by DAZN to deliver exclusive coverage of the league's on field action and entertainment. Fans will also benefit from DAZN's enhanced platform features, including FanZone live chat and dedicated fan spaces, Multiview, highlights, breaking news, real-time Scores and original programming. Outside of Canada and the United States, DAZN will become the official global broadcaster of the CFL. Every CFL game- from season kickoff to Grey Cup- will stream live and on demand in more than 200 countries starting in 2027.

Leveraging DAZN's global reach and cutting-edge platform, the partnership will expand access, grow audiences, and enhance the fan experience worldwide. The CFL joins a fast-growing portfolio of premium sports content that includes NFL Game Pass, U.S. college football and basketball, UEFA Champions League, NHL.TV, and PGA TOUR Pass, available on DAZN in select markets globally.

YOUTUBE | CFL PREMIER PLATFORM PARTNER (CANADA)

Expanded live and on-demand platform content, including live preseason games (excluding Bell Media and DAZN games), enhanced CFL Combine coverage, an All-Access unscripted series, and a steady pipeline of highlights, interviews, analysis and behind-the-scenes content

Creator-focused initiatives, including a CFL-YouTube creator sporting event, creator partnerships across CFL markets, and expanded content opportunities for media partners on YouTube

Partnership to boost the CFL's presence on the platform, expand live stream content, and increase accessibility to the CFL's historical game archive

YouTube, the world's largest video platform, will join forces with the CFL as a Premier Platform Partner beginning in 2027 through an expanded, multi-faceted partnership designed to redefine the fan experience and attract new audiences.

This collaboration connects the CFL's iconic sporting tradition with YouTube's future-focused platform, creating new opportunities for content creation, fan engagement and digital innovation. League media partners will also be able to leverage YouTube to highlight their live and on-demand content across their respective YouTube channels.

The CFL will significantly expand the volume, variety and speed of content on its official YouTube channel, including live streams of preseason games not otherwise available on Bell Media or DAZN, enhanced CFL Combine coverage, an All-Access unscripted series, a robust slate of on-demand content, highlights, interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes storytelling, creator collaborations, and original programming produced exclusively for YouTube.

The partnership will leverage platform tools and resources to increase the league's digital presence, expand its live streaming library, and give access to the CFL's historical game archive.

QUOTE BOARD

"This is an exciting moment for the CFL, and this agreement reinforces Bell Media's position as the league's majority broadcast and streaming partner, ensuring fans across Canada have unmatched access to the game on TSN, RDS, CTV and Crave. By combining expanded rights with the full reach of Bell Media, we're bringing the CFL closer to fans than ever before - serving our viewers and subscribers with more access, more choice and more ways to connect with the game across every platform, while continuing our proud legacy as the home of the Grey Cup. Building on more than 40 years of partnership, we're carrying that momentum forward by creating new ways for fans to experience the CFL in an evolving media landscape." - Shawn Redmond, Vice President, Bell Media Sports

"Having grown up as an Albertan with Saskatchewan roots, I've witnessed firsthand the proud history and passionate fanbases the Canadian Football League has across the country. The CFL has built on that legacy through recent innovation and modernization and has solidified its place among Canada's elite properties. Our partnership enables DAZN to showcase the CFL in new ways, with accessible coverage and authentic storytelling, while keeping it uniquely Canadian." - Deidra Dionne, Head of DAZN Canada

"The Canadian Football League combines heritage, loyalty, and growing international appeal. Adding the world's second-largest professional football league is a no-brainer. The CFL is a strong addition to our robust football portfolio and reinforces our commitment to offering top-tier sports to fans globally." - Shay Segev, DAZN Group, CEO

"YouTube is the perfect place for fans, creators, the league and players to come together. Building on the success of our broader football strategy, we are thrilled to support the CFL in expanding their reach and audience, making sure that games, player stories and so much more reach Canadians from coast to coast. This partnership will redefine the fan experience and transform how fans create, consume and interact with CFL content." ¬â¹- Nicole Bell, Head of YouTube Canada







Canadian Football League Stories from May 28, 2026

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