National Arena League Annouce Dallas Apex as First Expansion for 2026

Published on May 28, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Dallas Apex News Release







HICKORY, NC - The National Arena League (NAL) is proud to officially announce the Dallas Apex as the newest member of the league, marking the beginning of the NAL's next phase of expansion and continued national growth.

Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, the Apex bring a leadership group deeply rooted in football, business, and community impact. The organization is led by the Wise family, a name widely respected throughout the football world for both athletic excellence and service beyond the game.

Leading the football operations and vision of the franchise is former professional football player and longtime coach Deatrich Wise Sr., whose football background spans the NFL, CFL, Arena Football League, and decades of coaching experience. Wise Sr. enjoyed a successful professional career that included time with the Seattle Seahawks, BC Lions, and Tampa Bay Storm, where he earned All-Arena honors and won multiple ArenaBowl championships before transitioning into coaching at both the professional and collegiate levels.

Beyond football, the Wise family has become recognized for their commitment to community outreach through the Wise Up Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth, supporting veterans, mentoring student-athletes, and creating educational opportunities. The foundation's initiatives include youth football camps, workforce development programs, veteran support efforts, and mentorship opportunities designed to inspire the next generation.

"The Dallas Apex represent exactly what we are looking for as we continue building the future of the National Arena League," said NAL Commissioner Brandon Ikard. "This is an ownership group that understands football, understands business, and most importantly understands community impact. The Wise family has built a culture centered around leadership, accountability, and service, and we believe the Apex will become an outstanding addition to the NAL both on and off the field."

The Dallas Apex organization has already started building excitement throughout the Dallas area while laying the foundation for long-term success both on and off the field. In the coming weeks, the organization plans to increase its presence throughout the community through local events, outreach initiatives, partnerships, and fan engagement opportunities as preparations continue for its inaugural season.

"Our family has always believed that football can be used as a platform to inspire and uplift people," said Deatrich Wise Sr. "The opportunity to bring the Dallas Apex into the National Arena League is about more than just football. It is about creating opportunities, building something meaningful for our community, and giving fans in Dallas an organization they can truly be proud of."

The addition of the Dallas Apex signals the official beginning of the NAL's expansion process as the league continues positioning itself for long-term growth, increased visibility, and strengthened markets across the country.

Additional details regarding the Apex's inaugural season, branding, staff announcements, and league integration will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit DallasApex.com and TheNationalArenaLeague.com.







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National Arena League Annouce Dallas Apex as First Expansion for 2026 - Dallas Apex

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