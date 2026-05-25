Portland Timbers Mutually Part Ways with Head Coach Phil Neville

Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have mutually parted ways with Head Coach Phil Neville, the club announced today. The search for a new head coach is underway.

"In my nearly two decades of owning and operating the Portland Timbers, there are very few people I have enjoyed working with more than Phil Neville," said Timbers owner Merritt Paulson. "Phil has outstanding leadership qualities and a boundless sense of positivity even in the face of adversity. I cannot thank Phil enough for his tireless dedication to this club and the Portland community, which he and his family truly embraced."

Neville joined the club in November 2023 ahead of the 2024 MLS season and compiled a 27-31-24 record in his two-and-a-half seasons at the helm. The Timbers (4-8-2, 14 points) sit in 13th place in the Western Conference standings with 20 matches remaining in the 2026 campaign.

The team is on a three-week break as part of the summer international window and will return to play on July 16. Any interim coaching decisions will be made in concert with the timing of the head coach hire.

"We are appreciative of Phil's commitment and efforts during his time with the Portland Timbers," said Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy. "Phil brought enthusiasm and passion to the role, and it was a pleasure to work with him. We wish Phil all the best in his next opportunity.

"This offseason we had pointed discussions about the areas we needed to build on and improve. Ultimately, we have not seen the progress we've needed to, and, most importantly, results have fallen well short of expectations."

In his first season with the Timbers, Neville led the club to a 12-11-11 record and their first playoff berth since 2021. Notably, in 2024, Portland set a single-season club scoring record with 65 goals.

In his second year at the helm, the former England international led the Timbers to their second-straight playoff qualification with an 11-12-11 record in 2025. In the postseason, Portland defeated Real Salt Lake in the Wild Card round before falling in the Round One Best-of-3 Series to top-seeded San Diego FC.

"I'd like to thank Merritt Paulson, Ned Grabavoy, and the entire Portland family for their unwavering support in giving me the job and standing behind me," Phil Neville shared. "To my staff, thank you for your incredible loyalty and hard work. And to the most incredible bunch of players: thank you for the effort, the good times, the good results, the bad results, and all the laughs we shared together. I realize we are in a results business, and the results haven't been to the expectation of this football club. To the Timbers Army - you are the reason I felt inspired to try and bring success to this club. Keep getting behind the players and the club in this wonderful city. I will miss you all."

A native of Bury, England, Neville joined the Timbers after spending two-plus seasons as head coach of Inter Miami CF.







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