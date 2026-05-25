Sounders FC Falls 1-0 on the Road to LAFC

Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC vs. LAFC

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC vs. LAFC(Seattle Sounders FC)

LOS ANGELES - Sounders FC (7-3-3, 24 points points) fell 1-0 on the road to LAFC (7-5-3, 24 points) on Saturday evening at BMO Stadium. Timothy Tillman scored lone goal for the hosts in the 85th minute, handing Seattle its second consecutive loss heading into an extended break in play across MLS for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Brian Schmetzer's side returns to action on Thursday, July 16 against Cascadia rival Portland on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Sounders FC now sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-3-3).

This marked the first matchup of the season between the two sides. Seattle trails the all-time regular-season series with LAFC at 4-11-4, but holds a 3-1-0 advantage in the postseason.

Kim Kee-hee made his first start and appearance of the year today, spending the first part of the season recovering from a calf injury. The defender made 20 appearances in all competitions last year for the Rave Green.

Brian Schmetzer made five changes to his lineup from its match against the LA Galaxy on May 16. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Kim, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák and Paul Rothrock replaced Peter Kingston, Antino Lopez, Snyder Brunell, Paul Arriola and Danny Musovski.

Major League Soccer now takes an extended break from league play due to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Seattle returns to action on Thursday, July 16 against the Portland Timbers on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Los Angeles FC 1

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Venue: BMO Stadium

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Assistants: Chris Elliott, Tyler Wyrostek

Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Lukasz Szpala

Attendance: 22,146

Weather: 62 degrees and partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

LAFC - Timothy Tillman (Tyler Boyd, Marco Delgado) 86'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

None

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Peter Kingston 90'), Kim Kee-hee (Antino Lopez 63'), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Hassani Dotson (Snyder Brunell 63'), Cristian Roldan - Captain; Jesús Ferreira (Osaze De Rosario 90'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock (Danny Musovski 69'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Cody Baker, Alex Roldan, Sebastian Gomez

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 10

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 2

Los Angeles FC - Thomas Hasal; Ryan Hollingshead, Ryan Porteous, Aaron Long (Nkosi Tafari 82'), Eddie Segura; Marco Delgado, Mathieu Choinière (Stephen Eustáquio 79'), Timothy Tillman; David Martínez (Tyler Boyd 79'), Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga (Artem Smoliakov 90+2')

Substitutes not used: Jacob Carter, Ryan Raposo, Jude Terry, Nathan Ordaz, Cengiz Ünder

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 12

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 5

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2026

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