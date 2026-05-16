Sounders FC Hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday in Final Home Match Before FIFA World Cup Break
Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC concludes its three-match homestand this week with a game against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 16 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Saturday marks the first match between Seattle and the Galaxy this season, with the Rave Green winning the 2025 regular-season series 1-0-1, including a 4-0 win at Dignity Health Sports Park. Sounders FC currently sits in third place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-1-3). LA Galaxy are in 11th place in the West with 16 points (4-5-4). Saturday will be the 42nd meeting between the two sides in the regular season, the second-most matchups against a single opponent for Seattle in club history. The Rave Green lead the series 15-11-15.
Sounders FC defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 at home on May 13, their 22nd consecutive match unbeaten at home in all competitions (16-0-6), a club record. Seattle's last loss at home came on June 23, 2025 against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The win over San Jose also extended the club's regular-season home unbeaten streak to 14 matches (10-0-4), tied for the longest in club history. The club is also riding a nine-match unbeaten streak in MLS play this season (6-0-3).
Seattle has allowed only eight goals in the regular season, tied for the fewest in MLS, only allowing more than one goal in a match on two occasions. Andrew Thomas' save percentage of 84 and 0.73 goals against average rank first among all goalkeepers in MLS with more than one appearance.
Following Saturday's match, Seattle travels to LAFC for a fixture on Sunday, May 24 at BMO Stadium (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). It's the final game for Seattle before MLS breaks for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu
Talent (Spanish): Sergio Ruiz & Walter Roque
National TV (English): FS1
Talent: Mike Watts & Lloyd Sam
National TV (Spanish): FOX Deportes
Talent: Alejandro Luna & Álvaro Izquierdo
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini
Images from this story
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Sounders FC forward Jesus Ferreira vs. the LA Galaxy
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