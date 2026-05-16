Sounders FC Hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday in Final Home Match Before FIFA World Cup Break

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC forward Jesus Ferreira vs. the LA Galaxy

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC forward Jesus Ferreira vs. the LA Galaxy(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC concludes its three-match homestand this week with a game against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 16 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Saturday marks the first match between Seattle and the Galaxy this season, with the Rave Green winning the 2025 regular-season series 1-0-1, including a 4-0 win at Dignity Health Sports Park. Sounders FC currently sits in third place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-1-3). LA Galaxy are in 11th place in the West with 16 points (4-5-4). Saturday will be the 42nd meeting between the two sides in the regular season, the second-most matchups against a single opponent for Seattle in club history. The Rave Green lead the series 15-11-15.

Sounders FC defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 at home on May 13, their 22nd consecutive match unbeaten at home in all competitions (16-0-6), a club record. Seattle's last loss at home came on June 23, 2025 against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The win over San Jose also extended the club's regular-season home unbeaten streak to 14 matches (10-0-4), tied for the longest in club history. The club is also riding a nine-match unbeaten streak in MLS play this season (6-0-3).

Seattle has allowed only eight goals in the regular season, tied for the fewest in MLS, only allowing more than one goal in a match on two occasions. Andrew Thomas' save percentage of 84 and 0.73 goals against average rank first among all goalkeepers in MLS with more than one appearance.

Following Saturday's match, Seattle travels to LAFC for a fixture on Sunday, May 24 at BMO Stadium (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). It's the final game for Seattle before MLS breaks for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu

Talent (Spanish): Sergio Ruiz & Walter Roque

National TV (English): FS1

Talent: Mike Watts & Lloyd Sam

National TV (Spanish): FOX Deportes

Talent: Alejandro Luna & Álvaro Izquierdo

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026

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