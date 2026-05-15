Return of the Captain: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Toronto FC

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Two more matches remain before Charlotte FC and the rest of MLS break for the 2026 World Cup.

On deck for CLTFC's second match of the week? Foes from North of the Border, Toronto FC, are set to come into town as The Crown seek to bounce back after a stinging 1-0 loss to New York City FC on Wednesday night

Kickoff from Back of America Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, and fans should arrive early to get their hands on a limited-edition reversible summer hat given out at gates around the stadium.

Let's see how Charlotte FC can bounce back with the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid:

Return of the Captain

Charlotte FC's captain, Ashley Westwood, will make his return to the lineup after serving a yellow card accumulation suspension on Wednesday. The Englishman ranks third all-time among outfield players in matches played for The Crown with 106. Westwood recently became the Club's all-time assist leader when he tallied the 20th of his MLS career against FC Cincinnati, four of which have been match-winning. Westy has proven to be a vital part of Charlotte FC's success, and his inclusion in the squad on Saturday will certainly boost the team's chances for a full three points.

A Look at History

Saturday's matchup will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two teams. Charlotte FC holds a narrow edge over its Northern visitors, with a 4-3-1 head-to-head record, but has a 3-1-0 record at Bank of America Stadium, falling only at home in the Club's inaugural season. Since Head Coach Dean Smith took the helm in 2024, The Crown has outscored Toronto 7-3 and kept two clean sheets. If history repeats itself this weekend, Charlotte will be in a good position to right the ship and climb the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfield Magician

Spanish Midfielder Pep Biel's equalizer vs. FC Cincinnati last Saturday put the Spaniard on 10 goal contributions (6G/4A) for the season, surpassing his previous best mark to reach 10 goal contributions in 14 matches, having accomplished the feat in just 12 matches this season. Biel is the current active leader in G+A for The Crown in MLS play with 37 (18G+19A) and sits only three behind the Club's all-time leader, Karol Swiderski (28G+12A). As the offensive engine in the midfield, Pep will look to be in his bag of tricks on Saturday to continue pushing The Crown towards another victory at home.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 15, 2026

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