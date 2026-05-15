New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 15, 2026

Published on May 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy wrapped up MLS NEXT regular season play this past Saturday, with the Under-18s, Under-16s, and Under-15s making the trip to face CF Montreal, while the Under-14s and Under-13s traveled to take on regional rival Boston Bolts.

With the U-15s' win on Saturday, the team has clinched its berth in the annual MLS NEXT Cup. The Revolution are one of 32 teams within the Homegrown Division that will qualify for the championship tournament based on their position in league play, the Pro Player Pathway, or via MLS NEXT Flex. This year, the Cup will be held for the first time at Regional Athletics Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah from May 23-31, 2026.

The U-18s closed out MLS NEXT regular season action with a 2-0 win over CF Montreal. Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) led the attack with a goal-and-assist performance. Emerhi opened the scoring in the 34th minute off a feed from Levi Katsell (2009 - San Diego, Calif.), before Daniel Dixon (2008 - Yardley, Pa.) rounded out New England's scoring in the 44th minute. In goal, Ryker Fauth (2009 - Milford, Mass.) secured the U-18s' seventh shutout of the season.

The U-16s dropped a close 2-1 decision to CF Montreal on Saturday. The home side opened the scoring in the 55th minute, but Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.) responded five minutes later with an unassisted strike to level the match at 1-1. However, Montreal found a late winner in the 90th minute to claim the result.

The U-15s closed out MLS NEXT regular-season play atop the Homegrown Northeast Division, earning a 2-0 shutout victory over CF Montreal. Shayne Dos Santos (2011 - Arlington, Mass.) netted the opener in the 57th minute, and the Revolution added insurance in the 77th minute as Andrew Hsu (2011 - Boston, Mass.) assisted Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) for his 16th goal of the year. Zach LaPierre (2011 - Somers, Conn.) helped secure the win with his fifth shutout of the season.

Against the Boston Bolts, the U-14s claimed a dominant 6-0 victory, marking the team's seventh consecutive win. New England struck three times in the first half, with goals from Asher Cotter (2012 - Arlington, Mass.), Luca Cicione (2012 - Warwick, R.I.), and Jayden Lefter (2012 - Milford, Mass.). The scoring surge continued after the break, as Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.), Darragh Nugent (2012 - Braintree, Mass.), and Marlon Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) each found the back of the net. Julian Gomez led the distribution with two assists, while James Warren (2012 - Wellesley, Mass.) earned the shutout with a full 90-minute performance in goal.

The U-13s wrapped up the weekend with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bolts. Mikey Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.) was electric in the first half, assisting Lucas Williams (2013 - Attleboro, Mass.) on the 27th-minute opener before scoring back-to-back goals in the 28th and 32nd minutes to extend the lead. The Bolts pulled one back in the 41st minute, but Kento Chamovictz (2013 - Newton, Mass.) halted any momentum with a 64th-minute finish to seal the match.

While the Academy's U-14s and U-13s participate in a friendly invitational at Red Bull New York this weekend, the U-15s, playing up an age group this season, will continue their preparation for the MLS NEXT Cup. All championship matches will be played at Real Salt Lake's America First Field. Click Here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy. This year's MLS NEXT Cup schedule can be found here.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. CF Montreal U-19s

Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Centre Nutrilait

New England Revolution 2, CF Montreal 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Grant Emerhi (Levi Katsell) 34'

NE - Daniel Dixon (Grant Emerhi) 44'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Josh Macedo, Harley Kerr, Sheridan McNish, Aarin Prajapati; Edwin Flores (Drake Roberts 75'), Daniel Dixon (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 46'), Levi Katsell; Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Zayden Bediako 86'), Grant Emerhi (Josh Poulson 79'), Cristiano Carlos (Alexander Bruner Louchnikov 79')

Substitutes Not Used: Alexander Glassman, Reinner Fidelis

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. CF Montreal U-17s

Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Centre Nutrilait

New England Revolution 1, CF Montreal 2

Scoring Summary:

MTL - 50'

NE - Lucas Pereira (Unassisted) 55'

MTL - 90'

Revolution U-16s: JV De Almeida (Evan Johnson 82'); Braeden Anderson (Makai Harr 82'), Kauan De Campos, Jude Chisholm (Alex Lewis 82'), Tobin Farmer; Logan Azar, Frankie Caruso (Roman Woolfolk 76'), Isaac Twumasi (Shifaq Fazl 82'); Chris Scott (JB Hamilton IV 76'), Lucas Pereira, Matthew Jean Baptiste

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. D.C. United U-16s

Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Centre Nutrilait

New England Revolution 2, CF Montreal 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Shayne Dos Santos (Unassisted) 57'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Andrew Hsu) 77'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Hans Marten, Asher Bremser, Vaughn Scholz (Nicolas Escobar 86'), Dalu Nwazojie (Stefan Gorea 86'); Andrew Hsu, Shayne Dos Santos, Kai Nielsen (Thierry Maurer 86'); Davi Pereira (Landon Ho Sang 65'), Rico Janairo (Langston Powell 81'), Arthur Bernardino (Elijah Obayagbona 86')

Substitutes Not Used: Nate Brown

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Boston Bolts U-14s

Saturday, May 9, 2026 - UMass Mount Ida

New England Revolution 6, Boston Bolts 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Asher Cotter (Julian Gomez) 14'

NE - Luca Cicione (Jayden Lefter) 20'

NE - Jayden Lefter (Julian Gomez) 25'

NE - Drake Roberts (Nolan Narin) 56'

NE - Darragh Nugent (Marlon Quijada) 64'

NE - Marlon Quijada (Ayden Gomez) 78'

Revolution U-14s: James Warren; Julian Gomez, Darragh Nugent, Ivan Pokinboroda, Enrique Rosado; Luca Cicione, Asher Cotter, Samuel Chao; Jayden Lefter, Drake Roberts, Gavin Rybak

Substitutes Used: Nolan Nairn, Marlon Quijada, Ayden Gomes, Xavier Farone, Vikram Chitnis

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Boston Bolts U-13s

Saturday, May 9, 2026 - UMass Mount Ida

New England Revolution 4, Boston Bolts 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Lucas Williams (Mikey Miller) 27'

NE - Mikey Miller (Myles Walsh) 28'

NE - Mikey Miller (Unassisted) 32'

BOLTS - 41'

NE - Kento Chamovitz (Unassisted) 64'

Revolution U-13s: Kyle Surkont; Noah Alcin, Vikram Chitnis, Ben Robinson, Jimmy O'Connor; Myles Walsh, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Kento Chamovitz; Lucas Williams, Mikey Miller, Amare Laurent

Substitutes Used: Petr Tsarev, Austin Martin, Isaiah Adeseko, Kauan Nascimento, Takefusa Maeda







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