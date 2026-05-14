Revolution Lose Showdown with Nashville SC

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (7-4-1, 22 pts.) fell to Nashville SC (8-1-3, 27 pts.), 3-0, on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium. Despite New England holding the edge in possession, Nashville's two first-half goals and 74th-minute tally gave the visitors all three points in the battle between the Eastern Conference's top two teams entering the matchday.

New England generated its first look on frame in the 30th minute when defender Ethan Kohler rose up to meet a corner kick from midfielder Carles Gil, but his headed effort was denied by Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake. Nashville broke through moments later as Cristian Espinoza created space down the right side and centered a pass for Bryan Acosta, who slotted a low, driven shot into the bottom-left corner in the 34th minute.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 41st minute after a giveaway from New England goalkeeper Matt Turner fell kindly to the feet of Warren Madrigal, who slotted home his finish to put Nashville ahead 2-0 at the break. In the second half, Nashville extended its lead with Acosta and Espinoza connecting again in the 74th minute.

Revolution Head Coach Marko Mitrović turned to the bench to deploy several second-half substitutes, including midfielder Jackson Yueill, who provided the Revolution's final chance of the night in the 87th minute. The midfielder drove centrally towards goal and lined up a shot, but his left-footed finish was saved by Schwake.

Forward Marcos Zambrano was one of the late reinforcements, making his MLS debut with a 12-minute shift off the bench. Zambrano was one of six U.S. youth internationals to appear in tonight's contest, alongside Kohler, Griffin Yow, Brooklyn Raines, Peyton Miller, and Eric Klein. Miller, an 18-year-old Homegrown defender, logged one key pass in his 50th Revolution appearance across all competitions. Veteran midfielder Matt Polster, in his first start back from injury and 250th MLS career appearance, matched Kohler with a team-leading two shot attempts tonight.

New England closes its four-game homestand with its final match in Foxborough before the FIFA 2026 World Cup, hosting Minnesota United FC on Saturday, May 16 at Gillette Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to the local radio call on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

The Revolution's home record moves to 6-1-0 through seven games. The home winning streak ends at six matches, one game short of tying the club record.

F Marcos Zambrano earned his MLS debut and second Revolution appearance, logging 14 minutes off the bench in the second half.

D Ethan Kohler started his sixth straight match, setting an MLS career high with two shots and one on target.

M Matt Polster made his first start and second appearance since returning from injury, playing in his 250th MLS regular season match.

Homegrown Player Peyton Miller made his 50th appearance for the Revolution across all competitions.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #12

New England Revolution 0 vs. Nashville SC 3

May 13, 2026 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

Assistant Referee: Cory Richardson

Assistant Referee: Mike Nickerson

Fourth Official: Ismail Elfath

Video Asst. Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant VAR: Karsten Gillwald

Weather: 59 degrees and mostly cloudy

Attendance: 14,287

Scoring Summary:

NSH - Bryan Acosta 1 (Cristian Espinoza 6) 34'

NSH - Warren Madrigal 5 (Unassisted) 41

NSH - Bryan Acosta 2 (Cristian Espinoza 7) 74'

Misconduct Summary:

NSH - Andy Najar (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 23'

NSH - Matthew Corcoran (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 40'

NE - Brooklyn Raines (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 56'

NSH - Daniel Lovitz (Yellow Card - Time Wasting) 83'

NE - Alhassan Yusuf (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Peyton Miller, Mamadou Fofana, Ethan Kohler, Will Sands; Brooklyn Raines (Jackson Yueill 85'), Matt Polster (Diego Fagundez 69'), Carles Gil © (Eric Klein 85'); Alhassan Yusuf, Griffin Yow (Malcolm Fry 78'), Dor Turgeman (Marcos Zambrano 78')

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Tanner Beason, Brayan Ceballos, Andrew Farrell

Nashville SC: Brian Schwake; Reed Baker-Whiting (Josh Bauer 86'), Jeisson Palacios, Maxwell Woledzi, Andy Najar (Daniel Lovitz 50'); Ahmed Qasem (Alex Muyl 76'), Bryan Acosta (Charles Brunet 76'), Matthew Corcoran; Warren Madrigal, Cristian Espinoza, Hany Mukhtar © (Woobens Pacius 85')

Substitutes Not Used: Joe Willis; Jack Maher, Shakur Mohammed, Jordan Knight







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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