Revolution Battle to 2-1 Win over Minnesota United FC

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (8-4-1, 25 pts.) returned to the win column and second place in the Eastern Conference with a tightly contested 2-1 triumph over Western Conference opponent Minnesota United FC (6-5-3, 21 pts.) on Saturday night in front of 26,385 fans at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution established an early 1-0 lead when captain Carles Gil converted a fifth-minute penalty kick, but the visiting side pulled level in the 26th minute with their own goal from the spot. New England came out strong to start the second half with winger Luca Langoni delivering the game-winning goal five minutes after the intermission off an assist from striker Dor Turgeman.

The Revolution struck early, taking the lead inside the opening five minutes as Gil calmly converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-0. After Turgeman was fouled in the box, a video review awarded New England the chance from 12 yards. Gil stepped up and placed his shot into the right side of the net, marking the 20th penalty goal of his career, tied for eighth most in MLS history.

Despite New England's early momentum, highlighted by Homegrown defender Peyton Miller's promising headed effort on target in the 11th minute, Minnesota United equalized in the 26th minute, converting on its penalty-kick opportunity. The penalty was awarded after midfielder Brooklyn Raines, making his 13th start of the year, was whistled for a foul inside the area.

The Revolution entered halftime level at 1-1 despite generating three dangerous looks on goal. Miller, who matched his MLS career high with four shots in tonight's contest, created two additional scoring chances, while Turgeman saw an effort in first-half stoppage time sail just wide of the left post.

Coming out of the break with renewed energy, New England wasted little time regaining the lead in the 49th minute. Turgeman and Langoni combined through the midfield, with the striker slipping a pass into Langoni's path. The Argentine took a driving touch toward goal and slotted home a low effort to reestablish New England's lead. The finish gave Langoni goals in back-to-back appearances. He remains tied with Carles Gil for the team lead with nine goal contributions each.

Once again anchoring New England in goal, Matt Turner delivered late heroics to preserve the victory, making two massive saves in the final six minutes to keep the hosts ahead. Minnesota, one of few teams with more headed goals than New England this season, threatened with a pair of strong headers on frame in the 84th and 88th minutes, but Turner was up to the task on both occasions. The U.S. international finished the night with six saves, while the Revolution's backline contributed three blocked shots.

The Revolution move back into second place through the end of Saturday's MLS action. New England will play one more match before MLS pauses for the FIFA World Cup, traveling south to face Charlotte FC next Saturday, May 23. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Bank of America Stadium airs on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or listen on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

MATCH NOTES

New England improves to 7-1-0 at home this season, tied for the most home victories and home points in MLS this season.

The Revolution improve to 4-1-1 all-time against Minnesota United FC, including a perfect 4-0-0 mark in Foxborough.

M Carles Gil made his 225th appearance for New England across all competitions, marking the occasion with his fifth goal of the season from the penalty spot to open the scoring.

The fifth-minute goal was New England's earliest strike of the season.

Gil is now 20-for-22 from the penalty spot in his MLS career, including 16 straight conversions. His 20 penalty goals are now tied for eighth most in MLS annals.

The goal was Gil's 54th of his MLS regular season career, surpassing Diego Fagundez for sole possession of second place on the club's all-time scoring list.

F/W Luca Langoni returned to the lineup for his 50th MLS appearance, tallying his third goal of the campaign and his second in as many appearances.

F Dor Turgeman provided the assist on Langoni's goal, his third helper of the season. All five of Turgeman's goal contributions have come at home this season.

GK Matt Turner earned his 125th MLS start, ending the night with six saves.

Homegrown Player Peyton Miller matched his MLS single-game high with four shots, including a pair of headed efforts on frame.

M Brooklyn Raines picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, and will be suspended for next week's match at Charlotte FC.

D Brayan Ceballos returned to action after missing five games with a lower body injury. The Colombian earned his first start at right back in MLS, and finished his night with two key passes.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #13

New England Revolution 2 vs. Minnesota United FC 1

May 16, 2026 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referee: Felisha Mariscal

Assistant Referee: Andrew Bigelow

Fourth Official: Amin Hadzic

Video Asst. Referee: Daniel Radford

Assistant VAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 72 degrees and clear

Attendance: 26,385

Scoring Summary:

NE - Carles Gil 5 (Penalty Kick) 5'

MIN - Kelvin Yeboah 8 (Penalty Kick) 26'

NE - Luca Langoni 3 (Dor Turgeman 3) 49'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Brooklyn Raines (Yellow Card - Dissent) 70'

MIN - Nicolás Romero (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 71'

NE - Griffin Yow (Yellow Card - Time Wasting) 90'+3

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Ethan Kohler, Brayan Ceballos (Griffin Yow 81'); Alhassan Yusuf, Brooklyn Raines; Peyton Miller, Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni (Matt Polster 71'), Dor Turgeman (Tanner Beason 87').

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Diego Fagundez, Andrew Farrell, Eric Klein, Jackson Yueill, Marcos Zambrano.

Minnesota United FC: Drake Callender; Morris Duggan, Michael Boxall © (Owen Gene 72'), Nicolás Romero (Devin Padelford 72'), Kyle Duncan; Wil Trapp, Nectarios Triantis (Mauricio Gonzalez 83'), Joaquín Pereyra; Tomás Chancalay, Anthony Markanich, Kelvin Yeboah (Mamadou Dieng 72').

Substitutes Not Used: Alec Smir; Kieran Chandler, Dominik Fitz, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, D.J. Taylor.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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