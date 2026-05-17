Crew Stay Unbeaten: Columbus Holds Philly to 1-1 Draw

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew tied, 1-1, against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday, May 16.

Columbus owns a 19-13-8 all-time regular season record against the Philadelphia Union. Across all competitions, the Crew are unbeaten in their last eight matches (seven in regular season, one in Leagues Cup) against the Union (5-0-3).

Since the start of their 2023 MLS Cup winning season, the Black & Gold have scored 213 regular season goals (league-best 67 in 2023, Club-record & sixth-most in single MLS season 72 in 2024; 55 in 2025; 19 in 2026), the second-most in MLS in that timespan.

The Crew's 98 away goals (26 in 2023; 34 in 2024; 26 in 2025; 12 in 2026) since the start of 2023 are the second-most in MLS during that timespan. The team's 12 goals on the road are tied with Minnesota United FC for the fourth-most this season.

Midfielder Hugo Picard netted the Crew's opening goal in the 10th minute of the match with a curling strike to the back post, his second MLS goal in 2026.

In the past nine matches across all competitions, Picard has registered six goals and two assists. He is the co-leader with four goals in the 2026 U.S. Open Cup, which are the second-most all-time goals for the Crew in the tournament (Eddie Gaven, five).

Tonight marked defender Mohamed Farsi's first start since July 6, 2025 after returning from injury (sports hernia) earlier this season.

The Black & Gold return to ScottsMiracle-Gro Field against New York City FC on Wednesday, May 20 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup [7:30 p.m. ET / Paramount+ / Alt 105.7 FM (English)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 20 - 7:30 p.m. ET - ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: Paramount+

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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