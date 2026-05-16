LAFC Faces Road Test at Eastern Conference Leaders Nashville SC on Apple TV's Sunday Night Soccer

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







At the end of a grinding stretch of 13 matches over the last month-and-a-half that included a run to the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) faces a marquee Sunday Night Soccer clash against Eastern Conference leaders Nashville SC on May 17. Kickoff from GEODIS Park is set for 5 p.m. PT, and the game will be available to watch on Apple TV as well as throughout Korea on Coupang Play and SPOTV. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean), with national availability on SiriusXM FC 157 and SiriusXM Soccer en Español 1999.

LAFC's stellar start to the 2026 season that saw the Black & Gold notch a club-record 11-match unbeaten streak from February 28 to April 7, has the team sitting fifth in the Western Conference with 21 points from a 6-4-3 record, despite back-to-back losses in its two most recent league matches.

Now the Black & Gold faces a high-flying Nashville side that is 8-1-3 in league play this season for only the fifth time ever and first since March 2024 when LAFC secured a 5-0 win over the Tennesseans at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Overall, the club holds a 2-1-1 record against Nashville, including a 1-0-1 mark on the road at GEODIS Park.

After scoring in the team's last match, LAFC forward David Martínez now has four goals in MLS play and eight goals in 20 appearances across all competitions so far this year, a career high in a single season with the club. His breakout performances have put the Venezuelan star in the conversation for selection to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game alongside teammates Denis Bouanga, who currently leads the team with five goals and four assists in MLS play, and Son Heung-Min, who tops MLS with eight assists.

The game against Nashville will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at Nashville SC

Kickoff: Sunday, May 17, at 5 p.m. PT

Where: GEODIS Park; Nashville, TN

Watch: Apple TV, Coupang Play & SPOTV (Korea)

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean), SiriusXM FC 157, SiriusXM Soccer en Español 1999







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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