Rapids Fall to Real Salt Lake, 2-1, in First Leg of Rocky Mountain Cup Series
Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Multiple players made their Rocky Mountain Cup debuts, in Wayne Frederick, Lucas Herrington, Georgi Minoungou, Miguel Navarro, Hamzat Ojediran and Kosi Thompson.
Wayne Frederick scored the opening goal in tonight's match, his second of the season.
Paxten Aaronson recorded his fourth assist of the season on Frederick's goal.
Connor Ronan recorded his first assist of the season and the 12th of his MLS career.
Scoring Summary
RSL - 2 (Zavier Gozo 36', Sergi Solans 68')
COL - 1 (Wanye Frederick 7')
Lineups
Starting XI: Nico Hansen, Lucas Herrington, Kosi Thompson (Reggie Cannon 73'), Miguel Navarro (Alexis Manyoma 84'), Jackson Travis (Rob Holding 52'), Georgi Minoungou, Hamzat Ojediran (Darren Yapi 73'), Wayne Frederick, Connor Ronan (Josh Atencio 52'), Paxten Aaronson, Rafael Navarro
Substitutes: Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Dante Sealy, Noah Cobb
Up Next
The Rapids return home to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park to take on San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, May 20 in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals before facing FC Dallas on Saturday, May 23 for their final MLS regular season match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.
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