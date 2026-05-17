Hugo Cuypers Scores in Tenth Straight Match in 2-0 Chicago Fire FC Victory against CF Montréal

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release









Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady prepares to smother a shot

(Chicago Fire FC) Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady prepares to smother a shot(Chicago Fire FC)

MONTRÉAL - Chicago Fire FC (7-4-2, 23 points) earned a 2-0 victory on the road against CF Montréal (4-8-1, 13 points) on Saturday afternoon at Stade Saputo. Forward Hugo Cuypers became the third player in Major League Soccer history to score in 10 consecutive matches and Philip Zinckernagel tallied a goal and an assist in the winning effort.

Chicago currently stands in third place in the Eastern Conference with 23 points, behind only Inter Miami CF (25 points) and Nashville SC (27 points).

Zinckernagel opened the scoring in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a strong run from Maren Haile-Selassie on the left flank. Haile-Selassie chased down a pass behind the Montréal defense, sending a cross into the box where the ball ricocheted off two defenders before landing at the top of the box. Cuypers and Robin Lod held their positions as Zinckernagel came running through, sending a laser low and into the bottom corner of the goal.

Cuypers doubled the lead for the Men in Red in the 67th minute. Zinckernagel controlled the ball in the middle of the park and slotted a pass into the box behind the Montréal defense. Cuypers ran onto the ball, setting himself up for a right-footed blast that went into the left side of the net.

NEXT MATCH: The Men in Red return to the lakefront to play host to Toronto FC on Saturday, May 23, in the Club's last match before heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, and the first match of the Summer Concert Series, presented by Café Bustelo. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.

Match Notes:

Philip Zinckernagel registered his 11th and 12th goal contributions of the season when he scored his fifth goal of 2026 in the 14th minute. He followed up his tally with an assist, dishing the pass that Hugo Cuypers used to seal the scoreline in the 67th minute.

Hugo Cuypers made MLS history as he became only the third player to score in 10 consecutive appearances in MLS, trailing only Carlos Vela (11) and Josef Martínez (15). His 67th-minute strike placed him at the top of the Golden Boot race with two more goals than Lionel Messi and Petar Musa at the start of Matchday 14.

Chris Brady and the Chicago Fire defense kept their sixth clean sheet of the season, and third straight against CF Montréal. The shutout victory was also the fifth win and fifth shutout against CF Montréal in his career.

Social: Twitter - @chicagofire, @vamosfire (Hashtags: #cf97 #VamosFire) | Instagram - @chicagofire | Facebook

Box Score:

CF Montréal 0:2 Chicago Fire FC

Goals:

CHI - Zinckernagel (5) (WATCH) 14'

CHI - Cuypers (13) (Zinckernagel, 6) (WATCH) 67'

Discipline:

CHI - Radojević (Caution) 6'

MTL - Piette (Caution) 36'

CHI - Mbokazi (Caution) 57'

MTL - Craig (Caution) 65'

MTL - Owusu (Caution) 71'

MTL - Vera (Caution) 82'

CHI - Dithejane (Caution) 89'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Dean, D Elliott (capt.), D Mbokazi, D Radojević (Gutman, 61'), M Waterman, M Pineda, M Zinckernagel (Mueller, 68'), M Haile-Selassie (Dithejane, 67'), F Lod, F Cuypers

Subs not used: GK Cohen, D Rogers, D Borso, D Sandmeyer, M Poreba, F Shokalook

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter

CF Montréal: GK Gillier, D Bugaj, D Neal, D Vera, D Petrasso (Synchuk, 85), M Piette (capt.) (Craig, 46'), M Loturi (Streit, 46'), M Longstaff, F Carmona (Ríos, 73'), F Owusu, F Jaime

Subs not used: GK Breza, D Morales, M Amaya, M Escobar, F Thórhallsson

Head Coach: Philippe Eullaffroy (Interim)

Stats Summary: MTL / CHI

Shots: 16 / 13

Shots on Goal: 6 / 6

Saves: 4 / 6

Passing Accuracy: 85.1% / 82.3%

Corners: 16 / 3

Fouls: 14 / 14

Offsides: 5 / 2

Possession: 56.8% / 43.2%

Venue: Stade Saputo (Montréal, Québec)

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referees: Eric Weisbrod, Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Mathieu Souare

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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