Galaxy Shut out Seattle at Lumen Field

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







SEATTLE - The LA Galaxy (554, 19 points) earned a 2-0 shutout win on the road over their Western Conference foes, Seattle Sounders FC (7-2-3, 24 points) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Marco Reus found Gabriel Pec for the opener before Pec later set up Matheus Nascimento for the clincher, helping the Galaxy secure their second win of a three-game road trip and extend their scoring streak to 23 matches, the longest active run in MLS. The club improved to 4-2-2 in their last eight league matches, with six of those games taking place on the road.

Goalscoring Plays

LA - Gabriel Pec (Marco Reus, Miki Yamane), 23rd minute: After dropping deep from the striker position, Reus threaded a pass in behind the Seattle backline for Pec, who finished first time to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead.

LA - Matheus Nascimento (Gabriel Pec), 90+2nd minute: Pec picked up possession in midfield, burst forward and into the box before slipping a pass to fellow Brazilian Nascimento, who finished to seal the win for the visiting Galaxy.

Postgame Notes

In his 100th Galaxy appearance across all competitions, forward Gabriel Pec scored his fourth goal of this three-game week alone and now leads the club in contributions with 15 (11 goals, four assists).

The LA Galaxy ended the Sounders 22-match home unbeaten run with tonight's victory at Lumen Field, the first time LA has won on the road against Seattle since July 9, 2016.

The Galaxy extended their scoring streak to 23 consecutive matches with Gabriel Pec's first-half strike, the longest active scoring streak in MLS.

Defender Julián Aude (ankle), defender Emiro Garcés (foot), and forward João Klauss (foot) were unavailable for selection in tonight's match due to injury.

Next Up

The LA Galaxy return home to face Houston Dynamo in the club's final MLS Regular Season match before the league's scheduled 2026 FIFA World Cup break on Saturday, May 23 (7:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV) at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Match Information

Match: LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders

Date: May 16, 2026

Venue: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Weather: Cloudy and 55°F

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

Seattle Sounders

0 0 0

LA Galaxy

1 1 2

LA: Gabriel Pec (Marco Reus, Miki Yamane), 23'

LA: Matheus Nascimento (Gabriel Pec), 90+2'

Lineups LA Galaxy: GK JT Marcinkowski; D John Nelson, D Justin Haak, D Jakob Glesnes, D Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas, 65'); M Edwin Cerrillo (Maya Yoshida, 90+2'), M Elijah Wynder, M Erik Thommy (Lucas Sanabria, 66'); F Joseph Paintsil (Matheus Nascimento, 83'), F Gabriel Pec, F Marco Reus (Harbor Miller, 65')

Substitutes not used: Novak Mićović, Chris Rindov, Isaiah Parente, Ruben Ramos Jr.

Seattle Sounders: GK Andrew Thomas; D Nouhou, D Jackson Ragen, D Antino Lopez (Cristian Roldan, 61'), D Peter Kingston (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, 46'); M Hassani Dotson, M Snyder Brunell (Sebastian Gomez, 76'), M Paul Arriola (Paul Rothrock, 61'), M Jordan Morris; F Jesus Ferreira (Osaze De Rosario, 61'), F Danny Musovski (Albert Rusnak, 12')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Kim Kee-hee, Cody Baker

Stats Summary

SEA LA

Shots

15 8

Shots on Goal

6 2

Saves

0 6

Corner Kicks

5 1

Fouls

3 13

Offsides

2 2

Possession

55.2%

44.9%

Misconduct Summary

LA: Justin Haak (caution) 12'

SEA: Peter Kingston (caution) 44'

LA: Miki Yamane (caution) 45+4'

LA: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) 89'

LA: JT Marcinkowski (caution) 89'

Officials

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistant Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Logan Brown

Fourth Official: Alyssa Pennington

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

Postgame Media Assets LA Galaxy stats, match photos and postgame media soundbites may be accessed when available below. Please credit LA Galaxy for any use.

LA Galaxy Postgame Top Quotes

LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney

On bouncing back with a good performance:

"I think guys were really disappointed about how it went in Kansas City, and, hopefully we can remember what the standard is for a day like today, and carry that with us all the time, because in this league every game is difficult, and every team is capable. I think the guys came out and they were possessed, they were committed. They knew that they were going to have to defend hard today and defend well. Everybody put in a huge shift physically. It's been a tough three games on the road, lots of travel. I think guys just knuckled down, and everybody did a ton of work out there. I thought we were better with the ball tonight than we were the other night. I feel like we just were conceding momentum the other night against Kansas City, and tonight, I felt like we were better with the ball. We were better getting out of the defensive half of the field and getting into attacks. We had some moments, some stretches of possession that I think are important when you want to manage games. And there was a really good intensity and a really good focus today, and we adapted a little bit as the game went but remained steady and solid. JT makes a huge save. And then the guys were able to build off and get the second goal and put the game away. So just the mentality was really strong tonight. I'm super proud of these guys for bouncing back like that."

On this being one of the best defensive performances of the season:

"I think it was, I think it was a really, really well-done defensive job by the guys. I think the way that [Seattle] has been playing, and the team that they have, I think it's one of the best teams in the league, and I think playing here in Seattle is never easy. They had the fortune of playing three games at home this week. We played three on the road, so when you look at the circumstances, too, I mean, what a huge, huge effort by the group on the defensive side, the commitment by everybody, Gabe working back, you know, Joe working back. Marco working back at times when those guys are helping, and the other guys were just really steady. I think it was one of our one of our best defensive efforts in a long time."

On the performance from JT Marcinkowski:

"He was excellent today. He was great. I mean, the save he makes is huge. Some of the crosses that he was able to get to, some of the other moments that he had, his decisions, I thought with the ball, were really big. We did a video meeting the morning after the game in Kansas City, and a lot of it was about our decisions and our lack of taking care of the ball in our defensive half of the field, and guys did a good job of taking responsibility tonight and doing a much nicer job of getting out of our half of the field and getting into the other half of the field. Not putting ourselves in situations where the opposition was able to build momentum. I think he made some great saves, but I also think he did a really good job of managing the game with his feet over the course of the night, which is big as well."

LA Galaxy Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski

On the team responding tonight after last game:

"There was a lot of frustration after Wednesday night. I don't think that we put together a performance that we can kind of hang our hat on and be proud of. I think there was a lot of things, a lot of details that were just missing. Top to bottom, there wasn't a lot that we could take from it positive. I think the biggest point tonight is just the resilience and the rebound. I think it shows the character that this team has and how tight knit this locker room is, that we don't let one result dictate the next one. I think we have to start building on these results versus trying to always rebound after a rough result and try to string a few together. Obviously, we have one more before the break, but it's a huge one on Saturday."

On how this road trip has brought the team together:

"I think we just spent a lot of time together. It's a lot of time in hotels, flights, meals, and you getting to know about each other even more than being at home. I think that's when things get tough on the road, and you're at a tough game, a tough environment, whether you're getting pressured and sitting back a bit, those are the things that you can rely on. You can look to your left and your right, or for me, in front of me, and be like 'I know that guy has my back. I know that he's going to do everything possible to make sure that we get out of here with a win', and I think when there's 11 guys, when there's 20 guys doing that, and I think we're a really dangerous team."

On coming into the game as underdogs:

"I can't say that I look at the odds at all. I think we have the confidence in this locker room that, no matter who we're playing or where we're playing, that we're going to go out there and fight for three points. I think that our mentality is a starting point for us. The intensity, making sure that we're in every single game, and we're competing with each other and for each other, and just doing all the little details is the most important. I don't think underdog or whoever's favored really matters when I think you're playing as a team, and you're playing as 11 guys out there. The team who's more united and fights harder and is a little bit better on the day, is going to win. So, I don't really look at the odds of anything like that."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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