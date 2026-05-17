Atlanta United Draws Orlando City SC, 1-1

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United's Ajani "Jay" Fortune in action

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United's Ajani "Jay" Fortune in action(Atlanta United FC)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Atlanta United played to a 1-1 draw on the road against Orlando City SC Saturday night at Inter&Co Stadium. After falling behind in the first half, Homegrown midfielder Jay Fortune scored late in the second half to secure a point. The two sides will meet again on Tuesday night in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal in Orlando.

After a back-and-forth opening stretch of the match, Orlando took the lead in the 18th minute through Griffin Dorsey. Martin Ojeda played a through ball into the left side of the box for Ivan Angulo who raced towards the end line before cutting a pass across goal that Dorsey finished into the net.

With Atlanta controlling the majority of possession for the remainder of the half, Saba Lobjanidze put a shot on goal in the 39th minute when he cut inside from the left wing and curled a shot to the far post to force a diving save from Maxime Crepeau.

Atlanta had another opportunity in first-half stoppage time as Fortune collected the ball after an Atlanta corner kick and struck a hard attempt towards the edge of the six-yard box, however Matías Galarza was unable to re-direct the effort on goal.

The home side had a good scoring chance in the 52nd minute when Ojeda was played in on goal in the box, but Lucas Hoyos came off his line to cut down the angle and make a crucial save to keep the deficit at just one goal.

Atlanta earned a dangerous free kick opportunity from about 25 yards out in the 58th minute. Alexey Miranchuk directed his effort towards the upper left corner of the net yet Crepeau was well positioned to make the save. Miranchuk had another chance just three minutes later when Fortune found him inside the box with a clever ball behind Orlando's back line. Atlanta's captain chested the ball down but poked his shot attempt just wide of goal.

As Atlanta continued to put pressure on Orlando's defense in the closing minutes of the match, it was Fortune who delivered the breakthrough goal in the 86th minute. Matt Edwards received a pass near the corner flag on the right wing and beat his defender, which allowed him to carry the ball inside and find Fortune alone inside the box. The Homegrown midfielder took the shot in stride and curled a perfectly placed strike inside the far post for his second goal in the last two matches.

The visitors continued to push for the winning goal and nearly found it with the last kick of the match. A good combination play at the top of the box resulted in Galarza having an open shot from about 18 yards out, but Crepeau made a diving stop to preserve the result.

Atlanta United (3-8-2, 11 points) returns to action Tuesday, May 19 when it faces Orlando City SC again in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup (7:30 p.m. ET, Paramount+, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 22-7 Atlanta

Shots on target: 5-3 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 10-4 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 12-9 Atlanta

xG: 2.4 - 1.4 Atlanta

Possession: 55-45 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 88-84 Atlanta

Scoring

ORL - Griffin Dorsey 18' (Angulo, Ojeda)

ATL - Jay Fortune 86' (Edwards, Gregersen)

Disciplinary

ORL - Marco Pasalic 28'

ATL - Will Reilly 41'

ORL - Maxime Crepeau 85'

Notes:

Jay Fortune scored his second goal of the season. He's scored in two consecutive MLS matches for the first time in his career

Fortune created a career-high 5 chances

Matt Edwards tallied his first assist of the season, his third of his MLS career

Stian Gregersen was credited with his first assist of the season, the second of his MLS career

The goal scored in the 86th minute was the first goal Atlanta has scored in the final 15 minutes of the match this season

Attendance: 20,074

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Lucas Hoyos

D: Elias Báez

D: Juan Berrocal

D: Enea Mihaj (Stian Gregersen - 68')

D: Tomás Jacob (Matt Edwards - 68')

M: Tristan Muyumba

M: Will Reilly (Fafa Picault - 59', Cayman Togashi - 77')

M: Jay Fortune

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Latte Lath - 68')

F: Matías Galarza

F: Alexey Miranchuk (c)

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Pedro Amador

Ronald Hernández

Steven Alzate

ORLANDO CITY SC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Maxime Crepeau

D: Adrian Marin

D: David Brekalo

D: Robin Jansson (c) (Iago Teodoro - HT)

D: Griffin Dorsey

M: Braian Ojeda (Wilder Cartagena - 82')

M: Eduard Atuesta (Luis Octavio - 69')

M: Ivan Angulo

M: Marco Pasalic (Tyrese Spicer - 59')

F: Martin Ojeda

F: Justin Ellis (Duncan McGuire - 69')

Substitutes not used:

Javier Otero

Tiago Souza

Zakaria Taifi

Tahir Reid-Brown

OFFICIALS

Tori Penso (referee), Brooke Mayo (assistant), Kathryn Nesbitt (assistant), Jon Freemon (fourth), Edvin Jurisevic (VAR), Robert Schaap (AVAR)

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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