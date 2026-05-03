Atlanta United Defeats CF Montréal, 3-1
Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United defeated CF Montréal 3-1 on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Saba Lobjanidze scored his first two goals of the season, while Latte Lath added a goal to secure the three points. The win extends Atlanta's win streak to three matches in all competitions.
Montréal only needed six minutes to open the scoring. Enea Mihaj's pass in the buildup was intercepted by Prince Owusu who laid the ball across to an on-rushing Matty Longstaff and the midfielder slotted the ball from the top of the box into the bottom corner for the 1-0 lead. In the 24th minute, the visitors nearly doubled their lead when Wiki Carmona had a left-footed strike hit the right post.
Atlanta's first good opportunity came in the 26th minute. Lobjanidze ran onto a through ball played by Cooper Sanchez, but the Georgian winger's near-post effort was saved by Thomas Gillier. A couple minutes later, Matías Galarza was open at the top of the box but his right-footed shot went just over the bar. The 5-Stripes continued to put pressure on Montreal's defense and were rewarded in the 41st minute.
Pedro Amador and Alexey Miranchuk combined with a nice give-and-go 25 yards from goal. Miranchuk then found Lobjanidze cutting from the left wing at the top of the box, where the Georgian dribbled by his defender to the center of the box and took a shot to the left corner that Gillier could not keep out. In first half stoppage time, Atlanta created a turnover deep in Montreal's half. The ball was played to Latte Lath 20 yards in front of goal, where the striker played Miranchuk in on the right side of the box. Latte Lath then received a return pass and finished into an open net for a 2-1 Atlanta lead at the break.
The 5-Stripes picked up the pressure to start the second half and it paid off almost right away. Sanchez pressed Montreal's backline 25 yards from goal and won the ball cleanly to spring an immediate attack. He laid the ball into the path of Lobjanidze who took one touch and fired his second goal of the match for the 3-1 lead.
Lobjanidze nearly completed his hattrick a few minutes later after Latte Lath played him beyond the last defender from Montreal into open space. The winger dribbled 30 yards towards goal and tried to round Gillier but his final touch was too heavy and the ball rolled out of bounds.
Atlanta United (3-7-1, 10 points) returns to action Saturday, May 9 when it hosts LA Galaxy in MLS Regular Season action (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 17-12 Atlanta
Shots on target: 5-5
Corner kicks: 3-2 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 13-9 Atlanta
xG: 2.11-1.14 Atlanta
Possession: 53-47 Atlanta
Passing accuracy: 87-84 Atlanta
Scoring
MTL - Matty Longstaff 8' (Owusu)
ATL - Saba Lobjanidze 41' (Miranchuk, Amador)
ATL - Saba Lobjanidze 50' (Sanchez)
Disciplinary
ATL - Latte Lath 4'
MTL - Samuel Piette 20'
MTL - Prince Owusu 44'
ATL - Lucas Hoyos 78'
MTL - Brayan Vera 90+2'
MTL - Daniel Rios 90+2'
ATL - Enea Mihaj 90+2
ATL - Tomas Jacob 90+5
Notes:
Saba Lobjanidze scored his first and second goals of the season tonight. It marked just the second brace for the winger since he joined Atlanta United.
Alexey Miranchuk recorded two assists, his first two this season. It also was the third game of his MLS career with two assists
Miranchuk was involved in a goal in three straight matches in all competitions for the second time in his ATL UTD career
Cooper Sanchez recorded his third assist of the season
Fafa Picault made his 250th MLS Regular Season appearance tonight.
This was the fifth time in club history that Atlanta United won a regular-season match by multiple goals after trailing earlier in the game, and the second against CF Montréal.
Atlanta United has improved to 12-1-6 at home against Canadian teams. Only Red Bull New York (2.27) has averaged more points per match at home against Canadian teams than Atlanta United (2.21).
Attendance: 34,703
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Lucas Hoyos
D: Pedro Amador
D: Enea Mihaj
D: Stian Gregersen (Juan Berrocal 72')
D: Tomás Jacob
M: Tristan Muyumba
M: Cooper Sanchez
M: Matías Galarza (Matt Edwards 71')
F: Saba Lobjanidze (Fafa Picault 64')
F: Alexey Miranchuk (c)
F: Latte Lath (Jay Fortune 64')
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Elias Báez
Will Reilly
Luke Brennan
Cayman Togashi
CF MONTRÉAL STARTING LINEUP
GK: Thomas Gillier
D: Luca Petrasso
D: Brayan Vera
D: Efraín Morales
D: Dawid Bugaj
M: Matty Longstaff (Fabian Herbers 74')
M: Samuel Piette (c) (Victor Loturi 59')
M: Olger Escobar (Noah Streit 59')
F: Ivan Jaime (Kwadwo Opoku 68')
F: Wikelman Carmona (Daniel Ríos 59')
F: Prince Owusu
Substitutes not used:
Sebastian Breza
Brandan Craig
Jalen Neal
Dagur Thórhallsson
OFFICIALS
Rubiel Vazquez (referee), Nick Uranga (assistant), Brian Poeschel (assistant), Joshua Encarnacion (fourth), Lukasz Szpala (VAR), Jeff Muschik (AVAR)
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