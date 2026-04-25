Atlanta United Defeats Toronto FC 2-1

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United all smiles after a goal against Toronto FC

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United all smiles after a goal against Toronto FC(Atlanta United FC)

TORONTO - Atlanta United defeated Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at BMO Field. Second-half goals from Alexey Miranchuk and Tristan Muyumba lifted Atlanta to its first road win of the season.

In his first MLS start, Cayman Togashi appeared to give Atlanta the lead in the 22nd minute, running onto a pass into space from Miranchuk and finishing past Luke Gavran, however VAR subsequently ruled him offside. Togashi was injured on the play and replaced by Latte Lath in the 27th minute.

The match entered halftime scoreless without any shots on target for either side, with Toronto holding the edge in possession with 54 percent, while Atlanta recorded five shots and limited Toronto to just one.

Atlanta took the lead in the 48th minute from a direct free-kick by Miranchuk. After Jay Fortune was fouled at the edge of the semi-circle, Atlanta's captain placed a left-footed effort perfectly over the wall and into the top-left corner of the net for his fifth goal of the season.

Muyumba added a second goal for Atlanta in the 67th minute, capping off a great team attacking sequence with a first-time finish into the top corner. The play started with Miranchuk, Cooper Sanchez, Fortune and Muyumba all combining in the attacking half to lead Sanchez free sprinting towards the top of the Toronto box. The midfielder played the ball ahead to Fafa Picault who deftly laid the ball off for Muyumba who curled a left-footed shot from just inside the box into the right corner.

Toronto cut the lead to 2-1 in the 71st minute when Emilio Aristizabal finished a cross from Kobe Franklin with a powerful header into the top corner. Atlanta's defense stood tall in the final minutes as Toronto threw wave after wave into the attack looking for the equalizer. Stian Gregersen and Juan Berrocal combined for nine clearances, many of them in the final minutes, to give Atlanta the 2-1 victory.

Atlanta United (2-7-1, 7 points) returns to action Tuesday, April 28 when it travels to Mecklenburg County Sportsplex to take on Charlotte FC in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, 92.9 The Game). All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 9-7 Toronto

Shots on target: 2-2

Corner kicks: 8-7 Toronto

Fouls Committed: 15-10 Atlanta

xG: 0.8-0.6 Toronto

Possession: 51-49 Toronto

Passing accuracy: 82-81 Atlanta

Scoring

ATL - Alexey Miranchuk 48'

ATL - Tristan Muyumba (Picault, Sanchez) 67'

TOR - Emilio Aristizabal (Franklin, Coello) 71'

Disciplinary

ATL - Stian Gregersen Y 38'

ATL - Cooper Sanchez Y 45+2'

Notes:

Cayman Togashi made his first MLS start and Luke Brennan started his first MLS match of the season.

Alexey Miranchuk scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season.

Tristan Muyumba scored his first goal of the season and third goal of his MLS career.

Cooper Sanchez recorded his second MLS assist, both this season.

Fafa Picault recorded his first MLS assist of the season and 29th of his MLS career.

Attendance: 13,754

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Lucas Hoyos

D: Elías Báez

D: Juan Berrocal

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Matt Edwards

M: Tristan Muyumba

M: Jay Fortune

M: Cooper Sanchez (Matías Galarza - 77')

F: Luke Brennan (Fafa Picault - 59')

F: Alexey Miranchuk (c) (Will Reilly - 77')

F: Cayman Togashi (Latte Lath - 27')

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Pedro Amador

Enea Mihaj

Ronald Hernández

Saba Lobjanidze

TORONTO FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Luka Gavran

D: Raheem Edwards

D: Zane Monlouis

D: Benjamin Kusevic (Lazar Stefanovic - 20')

D: Kobe Franklin

M: Alonso Coello (Antone Bossenberry - 71')

M: Jose Cifuentes (Derrick Etienne Jr. - 30')

M: Jonathan Osorio (c)

F: Daniel Salloi

F: Emilio Aristizabal (Malik Henry - 71')

F: Josh Sargent (Jules-Anthony Vilsaint - 71')

Substitutes not used:

William Yarbrough

Jackson Gilman

Markus Cimermancic

Reid Fisher

OFFICIALS

Ismail Elfath (referee), Corey Parker (assistant), Kyle Atkins (assistant), Pierre-Luc Lauziere (fourth), Kevin Stott (VAR), Mike Kampmeinert (AVAR)

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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