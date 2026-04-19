Atlanta United Falls, 2-0, to Nashville SC

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United battles Nashville SC

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United battles Nashville SC(Atlanta United FC)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United fell 2-0 to Nashville SC on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Two goals in the second half propelled the visitors to the victory. Lucas Hoyos made a season-high six saves while Alexey Miranchuk captained the side for the first time in an MLS regular season match.

It was a tightly contested first half with neither side generating a lot of clear cut opportunities. Atlanta's best chance came in the 21st minute when Cooper Sanchez was on the end of a passing sequence at the top of the box, but his shot was saved. Meanwhile, Hoyos made two critical saves in quick succession in the final minutes of the half. First, Hany Mukhtar was in on goal on a counter attack, but Hoyos stopped the low shot with his leg. A few moments later, Mukhtar curled a free kick from 25 yards towards the near post, but the Argentine shot stopper made a diving save to preserve the 0-0 score line at the break.

Atlanta had the first good chance of the second half when Jay Fortune latched onto a long ball in

the 57th minute. He dribbled past one defender, but his left footed strike from the top of the box was saved by Brian Schwake. Then, it was the visitors that found the breakthrough five minutes later. After winning the ball in midfield, Mukhtar led a quick counter attack and laid the ball off to Cristian Espinoza who finished with a low shot to the far corner.

The home side continued to push for the equalizer and created a good chance off its defensive pressure in the 78th minute. Latte Lath pounced on a loose Nashville pass near the left side of the box and laid the ball to his right into the path of Miranchuk. The midfielder took a touch and fired a right-footed shot towards goal, but Schwake made the save to keep Nashville in the lead.

As Atlanta threw everything forward looking for the game-tying goal, Nashville sealed the points with a clinical counterattack in the first minute of stoppage time. Once again Mukhtar dribbled the ball into the attacking third and laid the ball off to Shakur Mohammad who slotted the ball home for the 2-0 final score.

Atlanta United (1-6-1, 4 points) returns to action Wednesday, April 22 when it hosts New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, FS1, 92.9 The Game). All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 16-11 Nashville

Shots on target: 8-3 Nashville

Corner kicks: 7-5 Nashville

Fouls Committed: 11-6 Atlanta

xG: 2.0 - 0.7 Nashville

Possession: 55-45 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 86-85 Atlanta

Scoring

NSH - Espinoza (Mukhtar, Palacios) 61'

NSH - Mohammed (Mukhtar, Espinoza) 91'

Disciplinary

ATL - Tristan Muyumba 45+1'

ATL - Lucas Hoyos 76'

Notes:

Lucas Hoyos made a season-high six saves. His most in a match since 2023

Alexey Miranchuk captained the side for the first time in an MLS match tonight

Attendance: 35,895

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Lucas Hoyos

D: Elías Báez (Pedro Amador 67')

D: Enea Mihaj

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Tomás Jacob

M: Tristan Muyumba

M: Matías Galarza

M: Cooper Sanchez (Fafa Picault 67')

M: Jay Fortune (Saba Lobjanidze 74')

F: Alexey Miranchuk (c)

F: Latte Lath (Cayman Togashi 82')

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Juan Berrocal

Matt Edwards

Ronald Hernández

Will Reilly

NASHVILLE SC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brian Schwake

D: Daniel Lovitz

D: Maxwell Woledzi

D: Jeisson Palacios

D: Andy Najar (Reed Baker-Whiting 83')

M: Matthew Corcoran

M: Edvard Tagseth (Patrick Yazbek 66')

M: Cristian Espinoza

M: Ahmed Qasem (Shakur Mohammed 83')

F: Hany Mukhtar (c)

F: Warren Madrigal (Alex Muyl 56')

Substitutes not used:

Joe Willis

Jack Maher

Bryan Acosta

Woobens Pacius

Josh Bauer

OFFICIALS

Allen Chapman (referee), Cory Richardson (assistant), Ben Pilgrim (assistant), Sergii Boiko (fourth), Filip Dujic (VAR), Tom Supple (AVAR)

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

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