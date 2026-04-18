Inter Miami CF Announce Guillermo Hoyos' Coaching Staff

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release









Inter Miami CF Head Coach Guillermo Hoyos

(Inter Miami CF) Inter Miami CF Head Coach Guillermo Hoyos(Inter Miami CF)

Inter Miami CF announced today the new members of head coach Guillermo Hoyos' coaching staff that will accompany him for his tenure at the helm of the First Team.

Hoyos' coaching staff will be composed of assistant coaches Rafael Pérez and Rodrigo Vargas, goalkeeper coach Diter Alquiza, strength and conditioning coach Sebastián Fabres, and analyst Javier Zerpa.

Below we present the bios of our First Team coaching staff:

Guillermo Hoyos (06/09/1963 - Argentina) - Head Coach

Guillermo Hoyos assumed the role of First Team head coach for the upcoming matches. Hoyos is a professional footballer with more than 20 years of playing experience, as well as a coach and sporting director with extensive international experience in the fútbol world. He has managed clubs in various countries including Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Bolivia (where he also served as national team head coach), Greece, and Cyprus. He also has experience in youth development, including his time at FC Barcelona. Since joining Inter Miami CF, he has been responsible for overseeing and advancing the Club's professional pathway development structure, while also serving as sporting director up to now.

Rafael Pérez (06/23/1982 - Venezuela) - Assistant Coach

Assistant coach Pérez will add another chapter to his career working alongside our head coach, with the Venezuelan having been part of Hoyos' staff at Anorthosis Famagusta (Cyprus), Club Bolivar (Bolivia), Talleres de Cordoba (Argentina), the Bolivian national team, Universidad de Chile (Chile), and Club Atlético Aldosivi (Argentina).

Rodrigo Vargas (09/01/1989 - Bolivia) - Assistant Coach

Vargas joins as assistant coach after developing a successful playing career as a forward in Bolivia representing a host of clubs, among them Club The Strongest, Wilstermann, and Club Bolivar.

Diter Alquiza (11/16/1982 - Bolivia) - Goalkeeper Coach

Bolivian goalkeeper coach Diter Alquiza joins our First Team as he builds on the 12 years he has been working alongside Hoyos. The former professional goalkeeper's resume as a coach includes stints with the Bolivian national team, Oriente Petrolero (Bolivia), Universidad de Chile, Talleres, Aldosivi, and Atlas FC (Mexico).

Sebastián Fabres (04/08/1983 - Argentina) - Strength and Conditioning Coach

Strength and conditioning coach Fabres adds to his storied career as a coach, having worked alongside Hoyos over the past 15 years with the Bolivian national team, Oriente Petrolero, Atlas, Universidad de Chile, Talleres and Aldosivi.

Javier Zerpa (08/13/1982 - Venezuela) - Analyst

Zerpa will fulfill the analyst role, with the Venezuelan once again joining Hoyos after the pair work together at the Bolivian national team, Universidad de Chile, Oriente Petrolero, and Atlas.

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