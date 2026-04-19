Houston Dynamo FC Earn 1-0 Shutout Road Victory over Orlando City SC

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







ORLANDO - Houston Dynamo FC earned a 1-0 shutout road victory versus Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium tonight behind midfielder Héctor Herrera's first goal of the season.

The result also marked Houston's first clean sheet this season and first-ever victory at Orlando in MLS play.

Notably, tonight's match saw Dynamo captain Artur make his return to the pitch as a second half substitute, completing his comeback from a knee injury that he suffered during the preseason.

Additionally, rookie Argentinean defender Agustin Resch made his first-career MLS start, while veteran goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer made his first MLS appearance since March 2025, entering the match to start the second half.

Houston broke the scoreless tie in the 75th minute when a bouncing ball in the box fell to Herrera, who confidently fired the ball into the back of the net for his first goal of the season.

The first dangerous chance of the match came in the 40th minute when Diadié Samassékou whipped in a cross from the right side of the box to a leaping Felipe Andrade, but the defender's strong header was tipped over the bar by a quick-reacting Maxime Crepeau.

Orlando almost broke the scoreless draw in the 45th minute when a ball to the back post fell to the feet of Tiago Souza, but his attempt was rejected by the near post.

Maurer was called in to action in the 66th minute, batting away a dangerous corner delivery, while the Houston defense made multiple clearances in the box to eventually quell the danger. The veteran goalkeeper made three saves in the second half.

Forward Ezequiel Ponce had a headed attempt that carried just past the far post in the 68th minute after an accurate cross from the right side of the box by attacker Mateusz Bogusz.

Maurer stepped up again in the 81st minute, diving low to his left to corral a shot from inside the box by Justin Ellis. The veteran shot stopper made another stop in the 86th minute on a low shot by Iago Teodoro from outside of the box.

Bogusz had a shot on goal in second half stoppage time, but his low shot was not enough to challenge Crepeau.

Attacker Guilherme had a scoring opportunity on the break, but his tight-angle shot from the left side of the penalty box was blocked by the body of Crepeau.

Bogusz capped the match with a direct attempt on goal from a set piece just outside of the penalty box, forcing Crepeau to dive down to his left to protect the bottom corner of his goal.

The Dynamo return to Shell Energy Stadium on for a midweek matchup versus San Diego FC on Wednesday, April 22, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can secure their tickets for the match via Tixr HERE.

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Orlando City SC (1-6-1, 4 pts.) 0-1 Houston Dynamo FC (3-4-0, 9 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 7

Inter&Co Stadium - Orlando, Florida

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Orlando City SC 0 0 0

Houston Dynamo FC 0 1 1

HOU: Héctor Herrera 1 (unassisted) 75'

Orlando City SC: Maxime Crepeau; Adrian Marin, Robin Jansson (C), Iago Teodoro, Zakaria Taifi (Harvey Sarajian 79'); Ivan Angulo, Braian Ojeda, Eduard Atuesta (Ignacio Gomez 90'), Tyrese Spicer (Justin Ellis 58'); Martin Ojeda, Tiago Souza

Unused substitutes: Javier Otero, Luis Otavio, Nolan Miller, Colin Guske, Tahir Reid-Brown, Gustavo Caraballo

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond (Jimmy Maurer 46'); Felipe Andrade, Antônio Carlos (C), Agustin Resch, Franco Negri (Sam Vines 63'), Lawrence Ennali (Aliyu Ibrahim 90'); Diadié Samassékou (Artur 63'), Héctor Herrera (Agustín Bouzat 80'), Mateusz Bogusz; Ezequiel Ponce

Unused substitutes: Ondřej Lingr, Duane Holmes, Nick Markanich, Erik Sviatchenko

DISCIPLINE:

ORL: Eduard Atuesta (caution; foul) 18'

HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution; foul) 28'

HOU: Jimmy Maurer (caution; dissent) 78'

ORL: Braian Ojeda (caution; foul) 90+6'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant: Nick Uranga

Assistant: Rhett Hammil

Fourth Official: Abdou Ndiaye

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Weather: 85 degrees, partly cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

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