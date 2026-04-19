FC Dallas Earns 2-2 Home Draw against the LA Galaxy

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (3-1-4, 13 points) drew 2-2 with the LA Galaxy (2-3-3, 9 points) on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium to maintain its unbeaten start at home this season. Forward Petar Musa scored his second brace of the season.

WELCOME TO MOOSEMANIA

Musa scored his second brace of the season and his league-leading eighth and ninth goals of the year. He scored in the seventh and 38th minutes of the first half. The Croatian forward currently leads Major League Soccer in the Golden Boot race. Musa has recorded three multi-goal matches this season and six in his FC Dallas career, tying Kenny Cooper and Roland Lamah for fourth most in club history. He now has 43 career goals for the club, three shy of tying Cooper (46) for third place on the club's all-time scoring list.

MLS DEBUT FOR NICK

FC Dallas' Generation adidas 2026 SuperDraft pick Nick Simmonds made his MLS and club debut after entering in the second minute of second-half stoppage time. FC Dallas selected Simmonds third overall in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft out of Virginia. He began the season with MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC, where he has scored one goal in three appearances.

START 100 FOR SHAQ

FC Dallas captain Shaq Moore started his 100th MLS regular season match tonight against LA. Moore was named co-captain for the 2026 FC Dallas season and has started all seven matches for Dallas, wearing the captain armband twice. Moore has one assist.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its regular-season sellout streak to 40 consecutive matches, drawing 11,004 fans. Including one playoff match, the club has sold out 41 straight MLS home matches at Toyota Stadium, the longest streak in club history.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

On Tuesday, April 21, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27, FC Dallas Rewind will replay Dallas' 2-2 home draw versus the LA Galaxy.

FC Dallas has partnered with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a World Cup-driven show for North Texas soccer fans. All episodes are currently streaming for free on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas plays two regular season matches in seven days, beginning Wednesday, April 22, at Toyota Stadium against Minnesota United FC on 3 Points Wednesday, presented by UHC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Dallas then visits Lumen Field to face the Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, April 25. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT. Both matches will air on Apple TV. Fans can listen on the official FC Dallas app or join the radio crew in the booth through an interactive live stream on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"Yeah, I'm proud of the group. We were flying for the first 35 minutes. In that situation, you have to lock in and understand how important those final 10 to 12 minutes before halftime are when you're up 2-0. In those low-block defending moments, your mentality has to be disciplined, together and committed on every play. On the two goals, we had numbers behind the ball. It wasn't about being outnumbered. It was little details that changed the game, and we know those moments can't happen. The effort was there. The guys fought and gave everything. There was no conserving energy. We were pushing for the third goal, and we had a chance for it. Unfortunately, that moment didn't go our way, and those are points we feel we should have had. The margins in this game are very small, and that's why every moment matters."

On keeping the lead...

"We need to improve our discipline because I think we're going to have leads often. We have great quality and we can score goals with the best teams. The question is whether we can see out those leads, keep our foot on the gas and stay disciplined when we're ahead. The margins are small, and we can't switch off or give those moments away. Minnesota is a different team with a different structure, so the tactics will be different. But I know this group is capable of scoring goals. When we have the lead, we need to be collective. I thought the D.C. game was a great example of that. We went up 2-0 at halftime, came out in the second half, stayed disciplined and gave them nothing. That has to be our standard all the time if we want to reach our goals."

On the Klauss injury...

"It didn't change our mentality. We needed to go for the win, no matter who was leaving the game. We stayed aggressive, pushed numbers forward and went to the back four to add another attacker and create more service into the box. We had some really good looks, but it just didn't fall our way. Klauss is a great player. He looked to be in some pain, and you never want to see any player, especially a player of his quality, dealing with what could be a serious injury. Hopefully it's better than it looked."

Forward Nick Simmonds

On his debut...

"Just disappointed not to come away with three points. I thought the first 35 minutes were really quality, and we did well to build the two goals. At the same time, I'm proud to make my debut. It's an important moment for me as a young player coming on. It's hard to describe. It's a moment you work for your entire life, one I'll never forget and one I'm super proud of. But in my head, I just wanted to go out there and play free. I knew I didn't have much time, so I wanted to make the most of my chances and have quality actions when I got on the ball. As for my first season in MLS, I'm feeling good. I'm learning a lot, getting experience with the second team, being around the first team and now making my debut. It's been a great first few months, and I just want to keep working and improving every day."

Quill's message to him...

"Just to come in and make a difference. At the end of the day, I'm a striker and my job is to score goals. At that moment, we needed a goal, so I wanted to do my part for the team and try to get that third one."

Midfielder Christian Cappis

On the match tonight...

"I think we started really well. We played exactly how we wanted to for the first 35 minutes or so. Then we have to manage those situations better. In the final minutes before halftime, we have to be smarter and more disciplined. We've dropped too many points in those moments, and it's unacceptable. It can't happen. In the second half, we pushed and created chances, but the ball just didn't go in. I thought we had good control of the game for most of it and did what we wanted to do, aside from a few minutes. But those moments decide games, and that was the difference."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

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