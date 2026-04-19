Union earns first clean sheet of the season

Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union faced D.C. United at Subaru Park on Saturday night, ending in a scoreless draw. The Union maintained offensive pressure, outshooting D.C. 17-6, but were unable to find the back of the net. With the result, the Union earned their first clean sheet of the season.

The Union travel to BMO Field on Wednesday, April 22nd to face Toronto FC (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union (0) - D.C. United (0)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, April 18, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Assistant Referees: Walt Heatherly, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Ricardo Montero Araya

VAR: Kevin Stott

VAR Assistant: Joshua Patlak

GOALS/ASSISTS

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

DC - Tai Baribo (caution) 35'

DC - João Peglow (caution) 37'

DC - Nikola Markovic (caution) 60'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Japhet Sery, Frankie Westfield, Jesus Bueno (Danley Jean Jacques 76'), Milan Iloski, Jovan Lukic, Indiana Vassilev (Cavan Sullivan 64'), Ezekiel Alladoh, Bruno Damiani.

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Geiner Martinez, Phillipe Ndinga, Alejandro Bedoya, Ben Bender, Jeremy Rafanello, Malik Jakupovic.

D.C. United: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Keisuke Kurokawa, Kye Rowles, Matti Peltola, Nikola Markovic, João Peglow (Caden Clark 75'), Tai Baribo, Aaron Herrera, Jackson Hopkins (Gavin Turner 75').

Substitutes not used: Jared Stroud, Conner Antley, Jacob Murrell, Brandon Servania, Jordan Farr, Alex Bono, Hosei Kijima.

TEAM NOTES

Goalkeeper Andre Blake earned his first clean sheet of the season, marking the 90th in his MLS career.

With tonight's draw, the Philadelphia Union remain unbeaten at home against D.C. United since 2015, extending the streak to 13 consecutive matches.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 18, 2026

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