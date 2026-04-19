Union earns first clean sheet of the season
Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union faced D.C. United at Subaru Park on Saturday night, ending in a scoreless draw. The Union maintained offensive pressure, outshooting D.C. 17-6, but were unable to find the back of the net. With the result, the Union earned their first clean sheet of the season.
The Union travel to BMO Field on Wednesday, April 22nd to face Toronto FC (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union (0) - D.C. United (0)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, April 18, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez
Assistant Referees: Walt Heatherly, Diego Blas
Fourth Official: Ricardo Montero Araya
VAR: Kevin Stott
VAR Assistant: Joshua Patlak
GOALS/ASSISTS
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
DC - Tai Baribo (caution) 35'
DC - João Peglow (caution) 37'
DC - Nikola Markovic (caution) 60'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Japhet Sery, Frankie Westfield, Jesus Bueno (Danley Jean Jacques 76'), Milan Iloski, Jovan Lukic, Indiana Vassilev (Cavan Sullivan 64'), Ezekiel Alladoh, Bruno Damiani.
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Geiner Martinez, Phillipe Ndinga, Alejandro Bedoya, Ben Bender, Jeremy Rafanello, Malik Jakupovic.
D.C. United: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Keisuke Kurokawa, Kye Rowles, Matti Peltola, Nikola Markovic, João Peglow (Caden Clark 75'), Tai Baribo, Aaron Herrera, Jackson Hopkins (Gavin Turner 75').
Substitutes not used: Jared Stroud, Conner Antley, Jacob Murrell, Brandon Servania, Jordan Farr, Alex Bono, Hosei Kijima.
TEAM NOTES
Goalkeeper Andre Blake earned his first clean sheet of the season, marking the 90th in his MLS career.
With tonight's draw, the Philadelphia Union remain unbeaten at home against D.C. United since 2015, extending the streak to 13 consecutive matches.
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