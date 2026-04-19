St. Louis CITY SC Falls on the Road to Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field
Published on April 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC fell 4-1 on the road to Seattle Sounders on Saturday night at Lumen Field. Seattle scored twice in the second half, with Cristian Roldan netting a brace. Albert Rusnák added a third goal for Seattle in the 49th minute, and Osaze De Rosario scored the fourth late in the second half. Eduard Löwen recorded CITY's lone goal in second half stoppage time, marking his first goal of the 2026 season. St. Louis CITY SC returns home to Energizer Park next Saturday, April 25, to face San Jose Earthquakes, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT.
Postgame Notes
Eduard Löwen scored his first goal of the 2026 MLS season
April 18, 2026 - Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)
Goal-Scoring Plays
SEA: Cristian Roldan (Albert Rusnák), 22nd minute - Cristian Roldan scored with a header from the center of the box to the lower left zone.
SEA: Cristian Roldan (Albert Rusnák), 37th minute - Cristian Roldan scored with a right footed shot from the center of the boc to the middle right zone.
SEA: Albert Rusnák (penalty kick), 49th minute - Albert Rusnák scored from the penalty spot with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
SEA: Osaze De Rosario (Jesus Ferreira, Peter Kingston), 86th minute - Albert Rusnák scored from the penalty spot with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
STL: Eduard Löwen, 90th minute +2 - Eduard Löwen scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the upper right central zone.
Scoring Summary
SEA: Cristian Roldan (Albert Rusnák), 22'
SEA: Cristian Roldan (Albert Rusnák), 37'
SEA: Albert Rusnák (penalty kick), 49'
SEA: Osaze De Rosario (Jesus Ferreira, Peter Kingston), 86'
STL: Eduard Löwen, 90'+2
Lineups
SEA: GK Andrew Thomas; D Nouhou, D Alex Roldan (Peter Kingston, 60'), D Antino Lopez, D Kalani Kossa-Rienzi; M Cristian Roldan ©, M Hassani Dotson (Jordan Morris, 53'); M Paul Arriola (Paul Rothrock, 46'), M Albert Rusnak (Jesus Ferreira, 53'), M Snyder Brunnell; F Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario, 80')
Substitutes not used: GK Stefan Frei, D Cody Baker, D Stuart Hawkins
TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 9; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2
STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Lukas MacNaughton, D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Conrad Wallem (Brendan McSorley, 81'), M Chris Durkin, M Daniel Edelman, M Cedric Teuchert (Sangbin Jeong, 63'), M Marcel Hartel (Eduard Löwen, 89'), M Rafael Santos (Tomas Totland, 63'); F Simon Becher (Sergio Córdova, 63')
Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Mbacke Fall, D Fallou Fall, M Miguel Perez
TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 5
Referee: Chris Penso
Assistant Referees: Chris Elliott, Jeremy Hanson, Brandon Stevis
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
AVAR: Fabio Tovar
Venue: Lumen Field
Weather: Cloudy, 64 degrees
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