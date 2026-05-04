St. Louis CITY SC Falls 2-0 on the Road to Austin FC on Sunday Night

Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC fell 2-0 on the road to Austin FC on Sunday night at Q2 Stadium. It was neck and neck in the first half, with both St. Louis and Austin creating equal amounts of chances, posting four shots on target each, and nearly splitting the possession. Austin broke the deadlock in the second half with a goal from Christian Ramirez, followed by their second goal just 12 minutes later. St. Louis will hit the road again, traveling to Denver as they face Colorado Rapids on Saturday, May 9, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Roman Bürki made his 100th career MLS start

Bürki is the first player in club history to earn this achievement

May 3, 2026 - Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)

Goal-Scoring Plays

ATX: Christian Ramirez (Dani Pereira, Myrto Uzuni), 69th minute - Christian Ramirez scored with a header from the center of the box to the middle-left zone.

ATX: Myrto Uzuni (Christian Ramirez), 81st minute - Mytro Uzuni scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

Scoring Summary

ATX: Christian Ramirez (Dani Pereira, Mytro Uzuni), 69'

ATX: Myrto Uzuni (Christian Ramirez), 81'

Misconduct Summary

ATX: Guilherme Biro (caution), 36'

STL: Timo Baumgartl (caution), 51'

STL: Chris Durkin (caution), 68'

Lineups

ATX: GK Brad Stuver; D Mikkel Desler, D Brendan Hines-Ike, D Oleksandr Svatok, D Guilherme Biro (Jonathan Bell, 82'); M Ilie Sanchez © (Dani Pereira, 65'), M Joseph Rosales, M Jon Gallagher, M Facundo Torres (CJ Fodrey, 90'+1); F Myrto Uzuni (Brandon Vazquez, 89'), F Christian Ramirez (Owen Wolff, 82')

Substitutes not used: GK Damian Las, M Besard Sabovic, M Nicolas Dubersarsky

TOTAL SHOTS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 4

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Lukas MacNaughton (Mbacke Fall, 59'), D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Conrad Wallem, M Chris Durkin (Brendan McSorley, 87'), M Miguel Perez (Mykhi Joyner, 73'), M Eduard Löwen (Sergio Córdova, 59'), M Marcel Hartel, M Tomas Totland; F Simon Becher (Fallou Fall, 73')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Rafael Santos, D Jaziel Orozco, F Cedric Teuchert

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 20; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 4

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Bennett Savage, Muhammad Hassan

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Venue: Q2 Stadium

Weather: Partly cloudy, 78 degrees







Major League Soccer Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.