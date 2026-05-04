Austin FC Shuts out St. Louis in Home Win

Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC defeated St. Louis City SC 2-0 on Sunday evening at Q2 Stadium thanks to goals from Christian Ramirez and Myrto Uzuni. The match attendance of 20,738 marked the Club's 94th consecutive MLS home sellout, extending the league's longest active streak.

Austin put together a strong first half but could not find the net. Uzuni's close-range header forced a sprawling save from St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki in the 21st minute and Ilie Sánchez's powerful shot was blocked over the bar just before the break.

The Verde & Black were rewarded for all their positive play with a goal from Ramirez in the 69th minute. The striker got on the end of a cross from Dani Pereira and headed the ball past Bürki. Ramirez then set up Uzuni 12 minutes later for the Albanian international's team-high fourth goal of the season, sealing ATXFC's second consecutive win. Brandon Vazquez and Owen Wolff both returned from injury to make their season debuts in the victory.

Goal-Scoring Summary

ATX (1-0) - Christian Ramirez (assisted by Dani Pereira, Myrto Uzuni) 69'

ATX (2-0) - Myrto Uzuni (assisted by Christian Ramirez, Jon Gallagher) 81'

Media Assets

Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC)

Box Score: Austin FC vs. St. Louis City SC | May 3, 2026

Match Information

Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)

Attendance: 20,738

Weather: Sunny, 77 degrees

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referee 1: Jeremy Kieso

Assistant Referee 2: Bennett Savage

4th Official: Muhammad Hassan

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play its sixth away match and 12th match overall of the 2026 Major League Soccer regular season against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on Apple TV and feature as the week's Sunday Night Soccer broadcast. On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 3, 2026

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