D.C. United Win 2-0 against New York City FC at Citi Field

Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United earned a commanding 2-0 victory at Citi Field on Sunday afternoon, with forward Louis Munteanu delivering another match-winning performance to move the Black-and-Red to 4-4-3 with 15 points in the Eastern Conference. Munteanu broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, finishing from close range to put D.C. United ahead, and the Black-and-Red controlled the remainder of the first half despite New York City pushing for an equalizer. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson was equal to everything NYCFC threw at him, making crucial saves on Nicolás Fernández in the 38th minute and Kai Trewin in the 43rd to preserve the lead at the break. D.C. United doubled their advantage in the 75th minute when Munteanu converted a penalty from the spot after midfielder Keaton Parks fouled defender Lucas Bartlett in the area, putting the result beyond doubt. The Black-and-Red held firm through a frantic final stretch to earn a clean sheet and three points on the road, with Johnson making one final save on Trewin late in stoppage time to seal the victory.

Player Notes

Forward Louis Munteanu scored twice for the Black-and-Red, netting in the 29th minute and converting a penalty in the 75th minute; Munteanu had three shots on target off five total shots in 78 minutes played.

Midfielder Brandon Servania recorded six passes into the final third and nine recoveries for the Black-and-Red in 90 minutes played.

Defender Kye Rowles, recorded 17 defensive contributions and 12 clearances for D.C. United in 90 minutes played.

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson recorded a clean sheet for the Black-and-Red, making four saves off four shots on target in 90 minutes played to earn D.C. United's fourth shutout of the 2026 season.

#NYCvDC

D.C. United hold an 9-11-5 all-time regular season record against New York City FC.

The Black-and-Red hold a 3-8-2 all-time road record against New York City FC in regular season play.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-2-3 on the road in the 2026 MLS season.

Misconduct Summary

New York City FC Lineup: Matt Freese, Nico Cavallo, Thiago Martins, Strahinja Tanasijevic (Keaton Parks 63'), Raul Gustavo (Jonathan Shore 81'), Kai Trewin, Maxi Moralez, Aiden O'Neill (Andres Perea 36'), Nicolas Fernandez, Malachi Jones (Hannes Wolf 63'), Agustin Ojeda (Seymour Reid 81')

Unused Substitutes: Maximo Carrizo, Tomas Romero, Arnau Farnos

Head Coach: Pascal Jansen

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Keisuke Kurokawa, Kye Rowles, Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania, Joao Peglow (Conner Antley 89'), Jared Stroud (Aaron Herrera 60'), Louis Munteanu (Jacob Murrell 78'), Jackson Hopkins (Nikola Markovic 60')

Unused Substitutes: Jordan Farr, Alex Bono, Caden Clark, Gavin Turner, Hosei Kijima

Head Coach: René Weiler







Major League Soccer Stories from May 3, 2026

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