D.C. United to Play the Ethiopia National Team in a Friendly at Audi Field on July 11

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United today announced a friendly match against the Ethiopia National Team scheduled for Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Audi Field. The match between D.C. United and the Ethiopia National Team is the third annual edition of the Ethiopia Soccer Legacy Match, following D.C. United hosting Ethiopian Premier League sides Coffee Sport Club and St. George FC at Audi Field on Sept. 8, 2024, and most recently the Ethiopia National Team on Aug. 2, 2025.

Tickets for the friendly between D.C. United and the Ethiopia National Team are not included in Full Season Ticket Packages, however, Season Ticket Members can claim up to four (4) complimentary tickets through Account Manager beginning at 10 a.m. ET. For Members needing additional tickets or would like to explore an upgraded experience, please contact your personal service representative. A presale window for STM's and Audi Field subscribers will open at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 7.

Single match, group tickets, premium seating and suites will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 7. To purchase single tickets, click HERE. To purchase group tickets (10 or more), or if you have questions regarding tickets, please contact the D.C. United Front Office at ticketing@dcunited.com or call (202) 600-9098.

"We are honored to welcome the Ethiopian National Team and proud that Audi Field continues to bring together fans and players from across the global football community," Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations, said. "Moments like this highlight the unifying power of the game and showcase the passion of fans throughout the world."

The Ethiopia Soccer Legacy Match was established in 2024 as a growing collaboration with D.C. United co-owner Eyob Joe Mamo, CEO of Capital Petroleum. This partnership is designed to create opportunities to develop future talent in Ethiopia while also bringing soccer events featuring Ethiopia clubs and its national team to Audi Field.

This collaboration with the Ethiopia Football Federation was spearheaded by Mamo, an Ethiopian native, as part of a continued effort to bring soccer and cultures together in Washington, D.C. In May 2024, D.C. United partnered with the Ethiopia Football Federation to bridge the gap between Ethiopian soccer and invest in it while connecting the Ethiopian community to soccer in the DMV.

"This collaboration with D.C. United has allowed the Ethiopia Football Federation to create a meaningful platform for players to showcase their talents while also celebrating and bringing together a community through the power of football" said Eyob Joe Mamo. "We are honored to be part of this as it continues to be yet another example of how D.C. United has fostered the growth of Ethiopian football in the nations capital."

The Ethiopia national football team, known as the Walia Ibex, has a storied history in Africa, highlighted by their 1962 Africa Cup of Nations victory on home soil. Under the guidance of head coach Yohannes Sahle, who was appointed by the Ethiopian Football Federation in January 2026 for his second tenure leading the national team, Ethiopia recently advanced through the preliminary round of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with a 4-0 aggregate victory over São Tomé and Príncipe. Forward Bereket Desta led the Walia Ibex in scoring throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with three goals, including a hat trick in a 6-1 win over Djibouti in March 2025. Other key contributors include forward Abubeker Nassir and Ramkel James, whose goal secured Ethiopia's 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in October 2025.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click HERE. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 7. For media interested in covering the match on Saturday, July 11, please apply for credentials HERE. The deadline for media credential application submissions is Thursday, July 9.







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