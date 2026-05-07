Leo Messi Reaches 100 Appearances for Inter Miami CF

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Following Saturday's match, captain Leo Messi achieved a career milestone, as the Argentine attacker reached 100 appearances for Inter Miami CF to become just the eighth player in Club history to achieve the feat.

Messi initially arrived in South Florida in the summer of 2023, kickstarting an era of success for the Club. He was key in captaining Inter Miami to its historic first four trophies by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, the 2025 Eastern Conference title and the 2025 MLS Cup. In terms of individual accolades, Messi has continued setting the standard since his arrival in MLS, including winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals and 48 total goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists) and being named Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player both in 2024 and 2025 to become the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons.

On the international stage, Messi guided Inter Miami to a historic round of 16 berth in the revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, including scoring a free kick a historic 2-1 victory against FC Porto which saw Inter Miami become the first club in Concacaf history to defeat a European opponent in an official competition, and the first team from the United States to win in a match in a Club World Cup. Our captain also led the Club to the semifinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup that season.

Notably, he has also established himself as Inter Miami's all-time leader both in goals and assists, tallying 86 goals and 55 assists in 100 appearances across all competitions to date.

The 38-year-old Rosario, Argentina, native is the most decorated player of all time, having won a total 46 team trophies to this point in his career. In addition to the historic titles won at Inter Miami, Messi has won the UEFA Champions League four times, an Olympic gold medal, three FIFA Club World Cups, 10 La Liga titles, two Ligue 1 titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and one Trophée des Champions. On the international stage, Messi guided Argentina to the 2021 and 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América titles and 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions crown, and further cemented his legacy by leading his country to a historic 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

Messi's list of personal accolades, meanwhile, includes a record eight Ballon d'Or titles, three The Best FIFA Men's Player awards and two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls - making him the only player to win the award twice.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 7, 2026

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