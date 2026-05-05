Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been named to the Major League Soccer Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Week 11 of the 2026 regular season. The Argentine earns his fifth Team of the Matchday selection of the campaign after a standout performance in which he contributed to all three Inter Miami goals, recording one goal and two assists.
Messi played a decisive role from the opening minutes, linking up with Telasco Segovia in the fourth minute. The captain's pass initiated the move that led to Segovia delivering a pinpoint cross for Ian Fray, who headed home his first goal of the season.
As the match progressed, Messi once again combined with Segovia to set up Inter Miami's second of the night. Messi's precise delivery found Segovia, who finished the play to extend the team's lead.
The captain then capped off his performance by getting on the scoresheet himself, precisely slotting a strike into the bottom-left corner in the 33rd minute. The goal brought Messi's tally to eight in the 2026 MLS regular season.
2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 2: Javier Mascherano, Leo Messi, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti
Matchday 4: Rocco Ríos Novo
Matchday 5: Gonzalo Luján and Leo Messi
Matchday 6: Leo Messi
Matchday 8: Leo Messi
Matchday 9: Guillermo Hoyos and Rodrigo De Paul
Matchday 11: Leo Messi
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