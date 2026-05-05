Haiti to Face Peru in Historic First International Friendly at Nu Stadium on June 5 in Preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF joins festivities ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with another exciting friendly in the last international window before the competition gets underway. Haiti and Peru will face off for the fourth time in their history on June 5 (7:30 p.m. ET kick off) at Nu Stadium, in what will mark the historic first-ever international friendly hosted at the Club's recently inaugurated state-of-the-art venue.

The match is one of two that the Haitian national team is playing at Inter Miami CF's world-class facilities, with Les Grenadiers set to play New Zealand at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on June 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ticketing Information

Tickets for the match are scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday, May 5, at 12 p.m. ET. Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive presale window beginning on Tuesday, May 5, at 10 a.m. ET More information on the Season Ticket Member presale will be distributed via email.

About the Match

Haiti and Peru meet for the fourth time in their history, with the South Americans having claimed victory in all previous encounters. Most recently, Peru secured a 1-0 win in the Group Stage of the 2016 Copa América Centenario.

Haitian fans in South Florida will have the opportunity to cheer on their players ahead of a historic second participation at a FIFA World Cup for the Caribbean nation. Haiti will feature in Group C alongside Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland.

The match sees Les Grenadiers visit Nu Stadium for the first time and the Club's facilities for a third time. Haiti previously faced Guatemala in a friendly in March in 2022, and competed in the preliminary round of the 2021 Gold Cup at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Peru, meanwhile, will play at an Inter Miami CF venue for the first time, giving passionate fans from the South American country the chance to watch their national team up close in action as they begin to focus on building ahead of the next World Cup qualifying cycle.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 5, 2026

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