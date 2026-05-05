Inter Miami CF Defender Ian Fray Fined for Public Criticism

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced that Inter Miami CF defender Ian Fray has been issued an undisclosed fine for comments made following Inter Miami's match against Orlando City SC on May 2. The comments are in violation of the league's public criticism policy.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 5, 2026

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