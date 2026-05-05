St. Clair and Shaw Visit Somerset Academy to Inspire Our Academy's Rising Stars

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF First Team goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and midfielder Alexander Shaw, who was a standout at our Academy prior to recently signing a Homegrown contract, visited the Somerset Virtual Academy facilities in Fort Lauderdale - the globally-regarded academic development program available to players at the Inter Miami Academy - to inspire the current crop of our Academy's rising stars. Both have prior experience as student athletes, with St. Clair having carried out his collegiate career at University of Maryland and Shaw currently taking advantage of the benefits of SVA's program, and highlighted the importance of succeeding both on the pitch and in the classroom.

"For me it was a blessing that the Academy provided us with this program because it gives you flexibility. For example, right now we've been traveling a lot and it gives me the opportunity to do school on the trips and focus on school while balancing it out," highlighted Shaw. "It's super important to finish your education, whether you just do high school or do college, you want to be in the best position for the future for when you're done playing."

About Somerset Virtual Academy

Our U-17, U-19 and U-20 (UPSL) players have the opportunity to pursue their studies through the globally-regarded academic development program at SVA, setting a new benchmark in the Club's athlete development efforts and continuing with the strategy of developing the best professionals on and off the pitch. Our players train in the morning at the Florida Blue Training Center, before heading to the Somerset facilities in Fort Lauderdale in the afternoon for school. At SVA, Inter Miami Academy players can carry dual enrollment studies, allowing them to earn both high school and college credit simultaneously while remaining at our Academy for a longer tenure to further their development as players.

Somerset provides Inter Miami's student athletes with an education as rigorous as their training on the pitch, and is designed to support the unique needs of student-athletes. The curriculum goes beyond traditional education, incorporating career preparation courses that guide students in exploring and choosing their future paths, whether in sports, business, or any other field. This focus on career readiness ensures that students are not only prepared for life as professional athletes but are also equipped with the skills and knowledge to succeed in any career they choose.

Additionally, the Somerset Virtual Academy facilities in Fort Lauderdale have recently undergone renovations as part of the Club's ongoing commitment to this initiative, further enhancing the environment in which our young players learn and grow.

These upgrades reinforce Inter Miami CF's holistic approach to player development, ensuring that Academy athletes are supported not only in their pursuit of excellence on the pitch, but also in their academic journey-empowering them to build well-rounded futures both within the game and beyond.







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