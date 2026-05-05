STAHLS' Announces Licensing Agreement with Major League Soccer to Provide Jersey Customization Solutions

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







St. Clair Shores, MI. - STAHLS', the global leader in heat printing and apparel decoration technologies, today announced an official licensing agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) to deliver names, numbers, and customization components across on-field and retail applications.

Through this agreement, STAHLS' will support MLS clubs, equipment managers, and retail partners with world-class names, numbers, and embellishments designed for performance, durability, and consistency. The company's decoration solutions enable on-demand customization, allowing fans to personalize jerseys in real time and giving teams new flexibility to introduce innovative designs and special edition drops.

"This partnership is about enhancing the connection between teams and their fans," said Chris Hooks, Vice President of Sports Licensing at STAHLS'. "With on-demand and heat printing capabilities, we're helping clubs and retailers deliver premium, customized jerseys faster and more efficiently, whether that's in the stadium or online. It creates more opportunities for fans to engage with their teams in a personal way."

This collaboration will provide STAHLS' with the opportunity play an integral role in delivering high-quality, customized products to the league's diverse and passionate fanbase during one of the most monumental moments in the history of North American soccer.

"Working with STAHLS' marks an exciting step forward for Major League Soccer as we continue to elevate the quality, innovation, and accessibility of our fan merchandise," said Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP of Consumer Products. "STAHLS' is an industry leader with expertise in customization and on-demand decoration, and this agreement reflects our shared commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience for fans across the league."

By combining proven heat printing expertise with scalable on-demand capabilities, STAHLS' supports both on-field performance and retail environments, helping streamline operations while elevating product quality. The result is a more dynamic merchandising model that benefits teams, retailers, and fans alike.

"Fans today expect more personalization and immediacy, and MLS is well positioned to meet that demand," said Carleen Gray, CEO of STAHLS'. "Our focus is delivering the quality and reliability that professional sports require, while helping create memorable fan experiences through customization. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, growth, and the future of the game."

As soccer continues to grow globally, this collaboration enables MLS to expand its customization offerings and deepen fan engagement, while reinforcing STAHLS' role as a trusted partner to leading sports organizations.

This agreement with MLS is part of STAHLS' broader investment in global soccer, with continued focus on expanding relationships across leagues, clubs, and tournaments worldwide. For more information, please visit stahls.com.







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