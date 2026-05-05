CF Montréal Begin TELUS Canadian Championship Campaign against Calgary Blizzard this Wednesday

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal is set to kick off the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship by hosting Calgary Blizzard to Stade Saputo this Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (OneSoccer).

CF Montréal's path begins with a single-elimination game on home soil in the preliminary round. The quarter-final and semi-final round will be played in a home-and-away series while the final, to be played on Oct. 21, will return to a single-match format.

The Bleu-blanc-noir is looking to capture a 12th Voyageurs Cup in Club history, the most of any team in Canada. The Club's last championship dates back to 2021, where it lifted the trophy on home soil thanks to a 1-0 victory over rivals Toronto FC.

This will be CF Montréal's very first matchup against a team from the Alberta Premier League. Calgary Blizzard took home the 2025 APL (formerly known as League 1 Alberta) championship with a 10-1-5 record. Coached by former Peru international Ramon Mifflin, this is a first participation in the Canadian cup competition for the semi-professional team.

The winner of the preliminary round matchup will take on the winner of the contest between Canadian Premier League team Vancouver FC and BC Premier League side Langley United set to be played on May 10.

Montreal holds a 17-14-11 record (57 goals scored, 51 goals conceded) in the Canadian Championship in its MLS era. When playing at home, the Club holds a 13-1-6 record (35 goals scored, 12 goals conceded).







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