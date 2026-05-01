CF Montréal to Visit Atlanta United this Saturday

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







ATLANTA, Georgia - CF Montréal is set to begin the final month of play before the 2026 World Cup break by paying a visit to Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (Apple TV, TSN 690).

The Bleu-blanc-noir concluded the month of April registering consecutive victories; a 4-1 win over Red Bull New York on April 18 was preceded by its second shutout of the campaign (and its first at Stade Saputo) in a 1-0 affair with New York City FC last Saturday.

The win over NYCFC saw Philippe Eullaffroy become only the second Montreal head coach to start his tenure with consecutive victories in the Club's MLS era. In 2013, Marco Shallibaum notched four straight wins after being appointed to the post.

CF Montréal begins a stretch of six games in the month of May, including the start of its TELUS Canadian Championship campaign. Against Atlanta, the Club holds a 5-8-4 record (22 goals scored, 30 goals conceded) along with a 1-6-1 record (10 goals scored, 20 goals conceded) when playing in Georgia.

Despite the return of head coach Tata Martino, who led the team to an MLS Cup championship in 2018, Atlanta United finds itself 13th with a 2-7-1 record. The Five Stripes earned their first road win of the season last Saturday, a 2-1 result over Toronto FC.

Last Tuesday, Atlanta flew to North Carolina to take on fellow MLS side Charlotte FC in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup. Alexey Miranchuk and Cooper Sanchez scored as Atlanta defeated Charlotte 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.







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