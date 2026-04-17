CF Montréal Take on Red Bull New York at Stade Saputo this Saturday

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal will look to sweep its season series against Red Bull New York this Saturday at Stade Saputo at 2:30 p.m. EDT (Apple TV, TSN 690).

The Montrealers notched their first win of the season in New Jersey against the Red Bulls. Back on March 8, Prince Owusu scored from the penalty spot, Wiki Carmona added a brace and Thomas Gillier recorded his first clean sheet in MLS as the Club earned a 3-0 win.

CF Montréal started the week with a new man at the helm. Philippe Eullaffroy took on coaching duties after Marco Donadel was relieved of his duties. Eullaffroy rejoined Montreal ahead of 2026 as an assistant coach after working at the Club for over a decade, notably as Academy director.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will once again look to capture its 100th MLS regular season win at Stade Saputo. Since 2012, the Club holds a 99-66-37 record in the heart of Hochelaga and has scored 329 goals in the process.

Red Bull New York played a U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 contest against USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC at home on Wednesday. The Red Bulls clinched a Round of 16 berth with a 3-1 victory.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 17, 2026

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