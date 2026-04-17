Bright Lights in the Big Apple: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at New York City FC

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







The Crown returns to road play and are set to face the Pigeons for the first time since last November's Best-of-3 series in the MLS Cup Playoffs, which ended in a 2-1 series win for New York City FC.

Expect a heated match this weekend at Citi Field, where the Eastern Conference's fourth and fifth seed meet yet again in a highly anticipated meeting. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and The Crown's faithful can follow all the action on Apple TV.

Let's take a look at this weekend's Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see how Charlotte FC can take points off NYCFC:

Wilfried Returns

Designated Player Wilfried Zaha returns to action this Saturday after serving a suspension in the Club's regular season meeting with Nashville SC last week due to yellow card accumulation. The Ivorian winger is tied for second in goal contributions this season for The Crown, having tallied two goals and two assists through six matches in 2026, including a match-winning goal over the Philadelphia Union at the beginning of the month. The Crown's attack will be bolstered to full strength heading into Saturday and Zaha helping to unlock the rest of the squad will be crucial to bringing home three points.

Grind It Out

Both sides will be looking at Saturday's contest as a get-back game, with NYC going winless in its last three regular season matches against Miami, St. Louis and Vancouver, while The Crown will be looking to right the ship after dropping its final game in a five-match homestand to Nashville SC last week.

The two teams also took part in the U.S. Open Cup this past week, flexing some of their depth as the schedule begins to see more frequent matches. CLTFC, however, might see a few more fresh legs, as NYC started the bulk of their backline in their USOC matchup after their game in Vancouver, but nonetheless the season will start to take its toll on players at this point. And with matches that both sides see as a much-needed win (and especially those on baseball fields), it'll take some hard-nosed grit and determination to go in and find a way to steal a result.

Find Results Where You Can

It has been a bit since Charlotte FC last saw the road, coming way back in February when they fell to LA Galaxy and took off a point from St. Louis in the season's opening two contests, but the mission remains the same - steal road points when you can.

The Crown has already totaled the same amount of draws that it did in 2025 (two) and have seen Concacaf Champions Cup and Eastern Conference standing positions come down to just a handful of points. While road performances might not always be pretty, year-over-year performance numbers on the road point to Charlotte FC being able to flip a few of those results into positive points and subsequently make a big push in the standings.

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 17, 2026

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