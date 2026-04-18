Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Charlotte FC
Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Charlotte FC tomorrow.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without four players for the match. Forward Alonso Martínez is joined on the sidelines by Max Murray, Andrés Perea, and Drew Baiera.
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Player Availability Report
Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg
Andres Perea - OUT - Leg
Drew Baiera - OUT - Leg
Max Murray - OUT - Leg
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