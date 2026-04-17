LA Galaxy Begin Two-Game Road Trip against FC Dallas on Saturday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. PT

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy hit the road again this weekend, traveling to face FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 18, with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. PT on Apple TV. The match marks the first of a two-game road trip for LA, as the Galaxy will continue on to Ohio next week to take on the Columbus Crew on April 22 at 4:30 p.m. PT, also streaming on Apple TV.

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas

Through 85 all-time regular-season meetings, the Galaxy hold a narrow edge over FC Dallas with a 37-35-13 record, outscoring Dallas 140-129. In 42 matches played in Dallas, LA has a 9-26-7 record. Galaxy legend Landon Donovan leads the all-time series with 12 goals, while fellow club icon Cobi Jones tops the assist chart with 11. Waco, Texas native Edwin Cerrillo, will return to face his childhood club when the Galaxy take on FC Dallas, with defender John Nelson also squaring off against his former team.

LA Galaxy Recent Form

The LA Galaxy enter the match with a 4-5-4 record across all competitions in the 2026 season. On Wednesday, the club was eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup after a quarterfinal loss to the back-to-back Liga MX champions, Toluca. In their most recent league match, the Galaxy earned a 2-1 road victory over Austin FC at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Marco Reus and Maya Yoshida combined on a corner kick to open the scoring, before Erik Thommy netted his first goal for the club to seal the win.

João Klauss and Gabriel Pec continue to drive the Galaxy attack, each posting eight goal contributions, with Klauss tied for third in MLS with five goals. Marco Reus has added seven goal contributions of his own, six of which have come over the last seven matches. Joseph Paintsil has also returned to action after a five-week absence with a hamstring injury, while JT Marcinkowski has started six straight matches in goal and nine of the club's 13 this matches season.

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas

2026 MLS Regular Season

Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 5:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 5:40 p.m. PT)

Toyota Stadium | Dallas, Texas

Apple TV

Apple TV English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino (PXP), Heath Pearce (analyst)

Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Pablo Ramirez (PXP), Jesus Bracamontes (analyst)

LA Galaxy Radio Broadcast | Radio: Joe Tutino (PXP)

Saturday, April 18

2026 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas

(Apple TV)

5:30 P.M.

Toyota Stadium







Major League Soccer Stories from April 17, 2026

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