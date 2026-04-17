Minnesota United's 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One, Game 3 Victory over Seattle Sounders FC Voted by Fans as the Club's Moment of the Decade
Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United today announced that the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One, Game 3 come-from-behind victory over Seattle Sounders FC was the winner of the Moments of the Decade Fan Vote, presented by RED BARON® Pizza. To remember the Loons' outstanding memories in MLS since 2017, the Moments of the Decade Fan Vote saw fans decide the top moment of MNUFC's past seasons via the MNUFC App.
The final round vote pitted No. 1 seeds against each other, seeing the MLS Cup Playoffs Round One, Game 3 fixture go up against the Loons' 4-1 victory over Inter Miami CF. Ultimately, MNUFC fans overwhelmingly voted the thrilling victory at home against Seattle as the top Moment of the Decade by a 77% to 23% margin.
On Nov. 8, 2025, Minnesota United squared off against the Sounders in a win-or-go-home Game 3 match at Allianz Field. The Seattle side scored twice within the first 10 minutes of the match, placing MNUFC at an early, challenging deficit. Joaquín Pereyra put the Loons on the board after he scored a spectacular free kick from distance, but former MNUFC winger Joseph Rosales was sent off after being shown a red card right before halftime.
In the second half, defender Jefferson Diaz equalized the game off a header, shortly followed by fellow defender Anthony Markanich adding to his 2025 goals tally to give the Loons the late-match lead. But the Sounders equalized at the death, forcing the game to be decided by a shootout from the penalty mark. Former Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (with some help from the goal posts and crossbar) made crucial saves and scored during the thrilling shootout to help Minnesota advance to the next round of the playoffs.
To help select their favorite Moment of the Decade, fans downloaded the MNUFC App on their smart phone, where they voted for their preferred moments as they were pitted against one another in a bracket-style competition. Additionally, fans who participated in the voting had the chance to win prizes (including pizza coupons, RED BARON® Pizza swag, MNUFC gear, tickets to games and other exclusive gameday experiences) courtesy of RED BARON® Pizza.
Coming soon, the club will open the Team of the Decade Fan Vote presented by Allianz Life, helping determine which players from the past Minnesota United seasons in MLS deserve the honor of being the best of the best for the club's first 10 seasons. More information on the timing of the Team of the Decade vote will be made available in the coming weeks.
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