Houston Dynamo FC Sign Cy-Fair (Houston) Native Mattheo Dimareli as Homegrown Player

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed Dynamo Academy product Mattheo Dimareli to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through June 2027. The 16-year-old forward will then join the first team on an MLS contract as a Homegrown Player starting in July 2027, with a guaranteed contract through the 2027-2028 season with option years for the 2028-2029, 2029-2030 and the 2030-2031 seasons.

Notably, the Cy-Fair (Houston) native is the 21st Dynamo Academy product to sign a Homegrown contract with the first team and the 10th signed by President of Soccer Pat Onstad since he took charge of soccer operations in February 2022. Additionally, Dimareli is the 12th Dynamo Academy product to sign a professional contract with Houston Dynamo 2.

"Mattheo is a promising young attacker who has made an impact in our organization and at the international level with U.S. and Mexico," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "Our goal is, and will always be, to provide unique, high-level opportunities to the young players in our Club, and Mattheo has made the most of those opportunities, advancing through our pathway system and leaving a strong mark with the first team during training sessions and this year's preseason. He is another great example for young local players of the commitment required to become a professional soccer player. We want to thank Mattheo's parents, Orland and Maria, Total Football Club and Albion Hurricanes FC, and everyone who has supported him throughout this journey."

The attacker joined the organization in 2022, joining the Academy's U-14 squad from local youth clubs Total Football Club (TFC) and Albion Hurricanes FC. Dimareli has represented the Academy in several tournaments, including the 2023 MLS NEXT Fest, where he helped the U-15s finished top of their group, and the 2024 Generation Adidas Cup, where he played up an age group with the U-17s. Notably, Dimareli recorded standout numbers during the 2023 fall season, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in 12 matches.

Dimareli already has extensive experience with Dynamo 2, having featured in 48 matches for the MLSNP team in the span of three seasons, while recording seven goals and six assists. He made his professional debut at the age of 15 on June 16, 2024, versus St. Louis CITY2 and netted his first professional goal a month later in a 4-0 victory over in-state foe North Texas SC. Dimareli also scored his first postseason goal that same year in the MLSNP Conference Quarterfinals against The Town FC (now known as Quakes II).

The Houston native was one of the 14 Dynamo Academy players to earn valuable minutes for Dynamo 2 during the 2024 campaign, with players born in 2007, 2008 and 2009 recording more minutes (6,828) than any team in MLSNP, while qualifying for the postseason for the third consecutive year. He was also part last year's squad, where Dynamo Dos field the youngest team in the league, with an average age of just 18.9 years old.

In 2026, Dimareli has been a key contributor to Dynamo 2's strong start to the season, helping the team earn four consecutive shutout victories, including a 4-0 win versus Tacoma Defiance that saw him record his first career MLSNP brace. Notably, his performance earned him MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchday 2. He also played a role in Houston's dominant 5-0 victory over Portland Timbers2, which earned Dynamo 2 MLS NEXT Pro Team of Matchweek 3 honors, with seven players contributing to the scoring effort.

Dimareli began his soccer journey at an early age, inspired by watching his older brother play the sport and by his father's passion for the game. He trained with his father and brother near Truitt Middle School and quickly developed his skills before joining Albion (U-7 to U-10) and TFC (U-10 to U-13). Dimareli attended Stratford High School in Houston for his freshman year before switching to online schooling with the Dynamo Academy. Notably, the attacker is eligible to represent four national teams, including the U.S., Mexico, Greece and Albania.

At the international level, Dimareli is a regular in both the U.S. and Mexican youth national team pools, representing each country at the U-15, U-16 and U-17 levels. Most recently, he was called up by the U.S. U-17 YNT on January 22 for World Cup qualifiers and again on March 18 for international training camp in Paraguay. Dimareli also represented the Mexico U-16s at the Torneo 4 Naciones in November 2025, where he scored the go-ahead goal versus Costa Rica after coming on as a substitute.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC signed Dynamo Academy product Mattheo Dimareli to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through June 2027. The 16-year-old forward will then join the first team on an MLS contract as a Homegrown Player starting in July 2027, with a guaranteed contract through the 2027-2028 season with option years for the 2028-2029, 2029-2030 and the 2030-2031 seasons.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.