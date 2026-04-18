Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers Preview

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Saturday night to host Western Conference foe Portland Timbers, presented by Bibigo. The Loons enter the matchup riding momentum after advancing to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 in dramatic fashion, while Portland arrives in Saint Paul following a statement victory over Los Angeles FC in league play.

Minnesota most recently traveled west for U.S. Open Cup action, where the club defeated Sacramento Republic FC in a penalty shootout after a hard-fought draw through extra time. The Loons converted throughout the shootout before goalkeeper Alec Smir delivered a key save in the late rounds to help send Minnesota through to the next stage. Prior to cup play, Minnesota earned an impressive 2-1 road victory over San Diego FC. The Loons continue to show resilience in multiple competitions and now return home looking to extend their unbeaten home form in league play.

Portland Timbers come into the weekend in strong form after defeating LAFC by a 2-1 scoreline in their latest league outing. The result marked the first time during the 2026 MLS regular season that LAFC both conceded a goal and suffered a defeat in the same match. Portland opened the scoring before LAFC found an equalizer, but the Timbers responded late with a match-winning goal from forward Kevin Kelsy. Portland has remained dangerous in attack this season, combining experienced veterans with young attacking options, and will now look to earn a marquee road result against a fellow Western Conference contender.

Saturday's match presents another significant early-season conference test for both clubs. Minnesota will aim to capitalize on the energy of Allianz Field and continue building momentum after consecutive positive results, while Portland seeks to continue climbing the Western Conference table. With two competitive sides meeting under the lights in Saint Paul, supporters can expect an intense and entertaining contest.

Head Coach Cameron Knowles

Defender Kyle Duncan

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES ON FACING PORTLAND TIMBERS AFTER THEIR IMPRESSIVE VICTORY OVER LAFC...

"They [Portland] are far better than their standing in the league suggests. They have a really talented team, a good team. They've improved their roster this year. They've improved their back line, and they've improved their central midfield. They've still got a really dangerous attacking threat, and they're a very good team in this league. They got that good win against LAFC, but when you look back at games, you can't just judge results. You've got to judge performances. They've had some strong performances. They've been close in a couple of games and they have been unlucky not to be in a better position in the table."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Michael Boxall - Lower Body (Out)

Julian Gressel - Lower Body (Out)

Peter Stroud - Lower Body (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None







Major League Soccer Stories from April 17, 2026

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