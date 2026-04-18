SDFC Opens Road Swing at Real Salt Lake

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) hits the road this week for a two-match Western Conference stretch, beginning with a visit to Real Salt Lake on Saturday, April 18 at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV and radio on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

San Diego will then continue its road trip with a midweek clash against the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, April 22 at Shell Energy Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV, San Diego Sports 760 AM).

Looking to Respond

SDFC (3-2-2, 11 points) enters the weekend aiming to bounce back after a 2-1 home loss to Minnesota United FC on April 11. The result marked the Club's first home defeat of the 2026 MLS season and extended its current winless run to four league matches.

Despite recent results, San Diego continues to show its identity as a possession-driven side. The Club completed 715 passes and held 60 percent possession in its last outing, while maintaining a positive goal differential (13-10) through seven matches.

SDFC has also demonstrated resilience when scoring first, holding a 3-1-1 record in such matches this season, though last weekend marked the first time the Club dropped points after opening the scoring.

Familiar Foe

Saturday's match marks the second meeting between SDFC and Real Salt Lake this season. The sides played to an entertaining 2-2 draw on March 22 at Snapdragon Stadium. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the clubs, with San Diego holding a 2-0-1 advantage in the series.

Opponent Outlook

Real Salt Lake (4-1-1, 13 points) returns from a bye week in strong form, most recently earning a 3-1 home victory over Sporting Kansas City on April 4. RSL has been one of the Western Conference's most consistent teams early in 2026, combining attacking efficiency with home-field advantage at altitude. Saturday presents another opportunity for Salt Lake to build momentum in front of its supporters.

Building Through Progress

San Diego continues to show growth as the 2026 campaign unfolds, highlighted by a key milestone in last weekend's match. Defender Luca Bombino scored his first goal of the MLS season - a historic strike that also marked the Club's 100th goal across all competitions.

The moment underscored SDFC's collective attacking contributions, with winger Anders Dreyer recording his 54th goal involvement for the Club, while midfielder Lewis Morgan notched his first MLS assist.

At the same time, emerging players are stepping into larger roles. Eighteen-year-old forward Bryan Zamblé made his first MLS start, and newcomer Osvald Søe continues to earn consistent minutes, reflecting the Club's ongoing commitment to developing talent while competing at a high level.

By the Numbers

SDFC has outscored opponents 21-17 across all competitions in 2026

The Club holds a 22-11-8 all-time regular season record

SDFC is 19-9-6 all-time against Western Conference opponents

San Diego ranks among MLS leaders in possession and passing volume

Among the World's Brightest Young Talents

Defender Luca Bombino continues to emerge as one of the game's top young players on the global stage. With 3,441 minutes played over the last 365 days, the 19-year-old ranks eighth worldwide in most minutes played by a teenager per CIES Football Observatory - a list that includes standouts such as Lamine Yamal, Rayan Vitor, and Estêvão Willian.

Bombino's rapid rise has coincided with his growing role at SDFC. After making his debut against Real Salt Lake on March 8, 2025, the defender now returns to Utah 13 months later as a key figure in the squad. He has started all seven matches for the Club this season, contributing one goal and one assist in MLS regular season play.

Road Test Ahead

Saturday's match opens a critical stretch for San Diego as it looks to regain form away from home. With a quick turnaround before facing Houston, securing points in Salt Lake could prove pivotal in shaping the Club's early-season trajectory. Facing a rested and in-form opponent, SDFC will aim to translate its control in possession into results and reestablish momentum in the Western Conference standings.

San Diego Watch Party

Join SDFC for an Official Watch Party at Tony Pepperoni's Pizzeria in Escondido as the team takes on Real Salt Lake. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PT. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, raffles, giveaways, and more. Fans interested in attending can RSVP HERE.

SAN DIEGO FC AT REAL SALT LAKE

2026 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 8

Saturday, April 18 | 6:30 p.m. PT (6:40 p.m. PT Official Kickoff)

America First Field | Sandy, Utah

Broadcast: Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Evan Weston (PxP), Sacha Kljestan (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Diego Pessolano (PxP), Daniel Chapela (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.