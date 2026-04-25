SDFC Returns Home to Face Portland Timbers
Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday, April 25 in a Western Conference showdown presented by Michelob ULTRA. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV and radio on San Diego Sports 760 AM.
Saturday's match marks SDFC's third match in seven days and the Club's return home following a two-game road swing. Tickets for Saturday's match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
Looking to Respond
SDFC (3-4-2, 11 points) enters Saturday's contest aiming to snap a four-match losing streak in MLS play following a 1-0 defeat to the Houston Dynamo on April 22. The loss extended San Diego's winless run to six matches in league play and seven across all competitions.
Despite the recent stretch, SDFC continues to control matches through possession and build-up play. The Club completed 804 passes and held 65 percent possession in Houston, but was unable to find the equalizer after conceding in the first half.
Playoff Rematch
Saturday's matchup marks the first meeting between SDFC and the Portland Timbers in 2026 and serves as a rematch of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Round One series.
San Diego advanced past Portland in a best-of-three series last postseason, winning 2-1 to reach the Western Conference Semifinals. The last meeting between the two sides at Snapdragon Stadium saw SDFC deliver a commanding 4-0 victory, showcasing its attacking firepower in front of the home crowd.
Opposition Watch
Portland enters Saturday's match looking to respond following a 2-0 road loss to Minnesota United FC on April 18.
The Timbers will aim to regroup as they open a new stretch of matches, while SDFC looks to take advantage of its home-field edge. With both sides seeking a return to form, Saturday's contest presents an early-season opportunity to gain momentum in the Western Conference standings.
Back at Home
After consecutive road matches, SDFC returns to Snapdragon Stadium looking to reset and rediscover its early-season form. With a passionate home crowd behind them and a familiar postseason opponent across the pitch, San Diego will aim to turn strong performances into results and begin a climb up the Western Conference table.
San Diego continues to see improvement across the roster, even during a challenging stretch of results. Several players returned to action in Houston, including midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. and defender Ian Pilcher, providing added depth as the schedule intensifies.
Matchday Experience
Saturday's match also features the latest "Merch of the Match" release, designed by San Diego-based artist Nan Coffey. The limited-edition collection - available at Eighteen Threads locations throughout the stadium - includes a scarf, hoodie, and tees inspired by the connection between music, art, and sport.
Getting to the Match
Pre-purchase parking HERE in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.
Use public transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line provides direct access to Snapdragon Stadium.
Rideshare: Drop-off and pick-up zones are located near the venue.
Review Matchday Policies at SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.
Tickets for Sunday's match are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026
- Rapids Take on Second-Place Whitecaps in Vancouver - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Forward João Klauss Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery - LA Galaxy
- SDFC Returns Home to Face Portland Timbers - San Diego FC
- LAFC Faces Western Conference Road Clash at Minnesota United on Saturday Afternoon - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans FW Tyler Wolff to Sacramento Republic FC - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Centre Back Belal Halbouni Undergoes Successful Procedure on Left Knee - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- SKC Visits Chicago Fire FC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Hosts FC Dallas on Saturday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. LAFC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Back Home, Set to Host New England Revolution - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Players Reflect on the Western Conference Matchups against the Portland Timbers - San Diego FC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at D.C. United - April 25, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Real Salt Lake Matches to Re-Air Locally on KMYU for Remainder of 2026 - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Test Winning Streak at Inter Miami CF on Saturday - New England Revolution
- A New Beat: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at Nashville SC - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Red Bull New York on Saturday at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC to Visit Austin FC for a Saturday Showdown - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Three-Game Week by Traveling Sunday to Face LA Galaxy - Real Salt Lake
- MNUFC to Host Number of Activities on Saturday's Kids Game, Presented by Hyundai, When the Loons Face LAFC - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal to Host New York City FC this Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Dynamo & Dash Charities to Host Annual Charities Classic on Sunday, May 17, at Topgolf Houston Katy - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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