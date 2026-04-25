SDFC Returns Home to Face Portland Timbers

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday, April 25 in a Western Conference showdown presented by Michelob ULTRA. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV and radio on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

Saturday's match marks SDFC's third match in seven days and the Club's return home following a two-game road swing. Tickets for Saturday's match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Looking to Respond

SDFC (3-4-2, 11 points) enters Saturday's contest aiming to snap a four-match losing streak in MLS play following a 1-0 defeat to the Houston Dynamo on April 22. The loss extended San Diego's winless run to six matches in league play and seven across all competitions.

Despite the recent stretch, SDFC continues to control matches through possession and build-up play. The Club completed 804 passes and held 65 percent possession in Houston, but was unable to find the equalizer after conceding in the first half.

Playoff Rematch

Saturday's matchup marks the first meeting between SDFC and the Portland Timbers in 2026 and serves as a rematch of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Round One series.

San Diego advanced past Portland in a best-of-three series last postseason, winning 2-1 to reach the Western Conference Semifinals. The last meeting between the two sides at Snapdragon Stadium saw SDFC deliver a commanding 4-0 victory, showcasing its attacking firepower in front of the home crowd.

Opposition Watch

Portland enters Saturday's match looking to respond following a 2-0 road loss to Minnesota United FC on April 18.

The Timbers will aim to regroup as they open a new stretch of matches, while SDFC looks to take advantage of its home-field edge. With both sides seeking a return to form, Saturday's contest presents an early-season opportunity to gain momentum in the Western Conference standings.

Back at Home

After consecutive road matches, SDFC returns to Snapdragon Stadium looking to reset and rediscover its early-season form. With a passionate home crowd behind them and a familiar postseason opponent across the pitch, San Diego will aim to turn strong performances into results and begin a climb up the Western Conference table.

San Diego continues to see improvement across the roster, even during a challenging stretch of results. Several players returned to action in Houston, including midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. and defender Ian Pilcher, providing added depth as the schedule intensifies.

Matchday Experience

Saturday's match also features the latest "Merch of the Match" release, designed by San Diego-based artist Nan Coffey. The limited-edition collection - available at Eighteen Threads locations throughout the stadium - includes a scarf, hoodie, and tees inspired by the connection between music, art, and sport.

Getting to the Match

Pre-purchase parking HERE in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.

Use public transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line provides direct access to Snapdragon Stadium.

Rideshare: Drop-off and pick-up zones are located near the venue.

Review Matchday Policies at SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.

Tickets for Sunday's match are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.