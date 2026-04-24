Houston Dynamo FC to Visit Austin FC for a Saturday Showdown

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC travel to the state capital on Saturday, April 25, to face Austin FC for a Texas Showdown at Q2 Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live on Apple TV.

Additionally, the Houston Dynamo FC Unified Team will take on Austin's unified team in another Texas Showdown at Q2 Stadium following the first team match.

One lineup note for this weekend is that midfielder Ondřej Lingr will miss Saturday's fixture after being shown a red card in the midweek match versus San Diego FC.

Houston is coming off their second consecutive shutout victory on Wednesday night after posting a 1-0 home win over San Diego behind forward Aliyu Ibrahim's first goal of the season. His performance earned him MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors for Matchday 9. The Dynamo held San Diego to one shot on target, securing their second clean sheet of the season and the third consecutive victory in all competitions, which includes Houston's 4-1 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open.

Attacker Guilherme is tied for third in MLS with nine goal contributions (five goals and four assists), tied for second in the league for most assists and tied for third in one-on-ones with 10, winning four for a 40 percent success rate. Forward Lawrence Ennali is tied for second in MLS in one-on-ones with 11, winning eight for a 72.7 percent success rate, while recording the third-fastest top speed this season at 35.96 kilometers per hour.

Austin currently sits 13th in the Western Conference standings with seven points and a 1-4-4 (WLD) record and is coming off a 5-1 road defeat to the San Jose Earthquakes, with Joseph Rosales scoring the team's only goal.

The Dynamo finished last season's regular season series against Austin with a 1-0-1 (WLD) record, earning a 2-0 victory over the in-state rivals at Shell Energy Stadium on April 26 before playing to a 2-2 on the road on August 9. Midfielder Jack McGlynn scored his first-career MLS brace in that match, which secured him a spot on the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 28.

Houston next travels for a Round of 16 U.S. Open Cup match versus USL Championship side Louisville City FC on Wednesday, April 29, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live via Paramount+.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 24, 2026

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