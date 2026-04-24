Dynamo & Dash Charities to Host Annual Charities Classic on Sunday, May 17, at Topgolf Houston Katy

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - With a different look in 2026, Dynamo & Dash Charities will host the annual Charities Classic, powered by Shell Energy, on Sunday, May 17, at Topgolf Houston - Katy. Magellan Corporation is also a supporting partner of the event.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Dynamo & Dash Charities.

From 2:00-5:00 p.m. CT, participants can look forward to an all-inclusive afternoon of golf, food, beverages, prizes and entertainment with current Dynamo and Dash players and legends while competing in a unique Topgolf tournament - all in the spirit of celebrating community impact.

Those interested in participating in the event can secure a bay for their team HERE.

In addition to a silent auction with one-of-a-kind prizes and experiences, additional prizes will be awarded to the top teams, including:

1st Place - Four Regions Bank Club tickets to a Dynamo or Dash match and a Postgame Meet & Greet

2nd Place - Four Dynamo or Dash match tickets and Warm-ups on the Pitch

3rd Place - Full team signed Dynamo or Dash team photo

Dynamo & Dash Charities believes in using the sport of soccer to support communities in the greater Houston area. It is committed to leveraging the passion of the Club's players, staff and fans to provide resources and education that positively impact lives in our community. Each year, Dynamo & Dash Charities works to achieve its mission by focusing on five main pillars - Youth Development, Food Insecurity, Military & Veteran Support, Cancer Support and Awareness, and Energy Sustainability.







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