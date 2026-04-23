Forward Aliyu Ibrahim Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Scoring his First Goal of the Season Versus San Diego FC

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC forward Aliyu Ibrahim was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9, the league announced today. The selection marks the Nigerian's first of the season after re-joining the team in March.

The Dynamo earned their second consecutive shutout victory on Wednesday night after posting a 1-0 home win over San Diego FC at Shell Energy Stadium, while holding the visiting team to one shot on target.

Ibrahim broke the scoreless tie with his first goal of the season in the 35th minute when midfielder Ondřej Lingr played a ball through to the Nigerian running into the right side of the box. Ibrahim then fired a powerful strike into the top left corner of the net to secure the score and Lingr's first MLS assist.

The result marked Houston's second clean sheet this season, while Wednesday's victory marked the third consecutive victory in all competitions, with the inclusion of Houston's 4-1 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup.

Houston next travels to the state capital to face Austin FC in a Texas Showdown on Saturday, April 25, at Q2 Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the action live via Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026

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